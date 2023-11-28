The trailer for season 4 of Stan Original Series Bump is here.

The most wholesome show on TV is back for its fourth season.

Stan has just dropped the first trailer ahead of the new season for its most beloved original series Bump, ahead of all the episodes dropping on Boxing Day.

This time, the show will pick up two years after where we left off in the third season with Oly (Nathalie Morris) and Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr) together as a couple and raising their cheeky seven-year-old Jacinda (Ava Cannon).

Watch the trailer for season 4 of the Stan Original Series Bump. Post continues after video.

Bump began back in 2021, as it followed the lives of Oly and Santi who became teenage parents after a surprise birth — not pregnancy, birth.

After feeling unwell at school, Oly has a baby in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital and immediately becomes a mother.

Her parents Angie (Claudia Karvan) and Dom (Angus Sampson) become instant grandparents.

From there, their lives descend into chaos. Claudia Karvan and Nathalie Morris in Bump. Image: Stan. The new season takes place seven years later and now, life looks very different for everyone. Oly and Santi are doing the parenthood thing, with Jacinda now in primary school. But we'll get to see all our favourites doing their thing again with the series return. Like Angie, who is navigating life after having moved out of the Chalmers-Davis house and into a protest camp, where she turns her attention to environmental activism and the climate crisis.

(And yes, she's definitely done this, at least in part, to get over her recent heartbreak.)

There's also Dom, who is getting to re-live his glory days by moving into a share house with his best mate, while Reema (Safia Arain) and Vince (Ioane Sa’ula) are forced to face the music and question whether their relationship is actually for the long haul.

There's also no Bump without Bowie (Christian Byers), who feels lost in season four as he reckons with his future.

The new season also welcomes Steph Tisdell and Dylan Alcott to the cast.

Bump is one of Australia's best TV shows, as it encourages us to explore the unexpected and to love the messy parts of life – even the unexpected.

The brand new season of the Stan Original Series Bump will premiere on Boxing Day. Every episode of Bump Seasons 1, 2 and 3 are now streaming, only on Stan.

Feature Image: Stan.