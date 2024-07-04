Bruce Lehrmann will stand trial on Toowoomba rape charges.

Former Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann has been committed to stand trial for the alleged rape of a woman twice in the early hours of October 10, 2021 in Toowoomba.

Lehrmann faced the first day of the committal hearing in June. The second day of the hearing was held at Toowoomba Magistrates Court on Thursday.

During the hearings, the complainant gave evidence and was cross-examined in a closed court.

Magistrate Mark Howden's decision, which was handed down on July 4, was that there was sufficient evidence to move ahead with a trial in a higher court.

“In my view, when considering the evidence as a whole, it is sufficient at this stage for me to reach a conclusion that a reasonable jury, properly instructed, could return a verdict of guilty,” Howden said, per The Guardian.

Howden rejected Lehrmann's lawyer's move that there was "no case to answer".

Lehrmann was absent from court, appearing instead via phone.

When the decision was handed down Lehrmann was asked if he wanted to say anything or enter a plea, to which he responded, "Not at this time, thank you, your Honour."

Lehrmann's bail was continued.

The trial date is yet to be set and will take place at the Toowoomba district court.

The trial comes after a weeks-long legal effort to maintain Lehrmann's anonymity after Queensland changed its laws in October 2023 to no longer ban the publication of the names of people charged with certain sex offences prior to facing trial.

Lehrmann was able to be identified after being denied an ongoing non-publication of his name by the Queensland Supreme Court.

-With AAP