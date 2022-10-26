News
news

BREAKING: Jury discharged in Bruce Lehrmann trial for 'doing their own research.'

A judge has dismissed a jury in the case against a man accused of raping Brittany Higgins due to potential juror misconduct.

Chief Justice Lucy McCallum said it had been discovered a juror had undertaken some research in relation to the case which had entered the jury room. 

Bruce Lehrmann is being tried by the ACT Supreme Court, charged with sexual intercourse without consent. 

He has pleaded not guilty. 

The jury was dismissed following a 12 day trial and had undertaken a little more than five days of deliberations. 

