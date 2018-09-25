The, erm, sexy product used to create the Brownlow red carpet's most talked about look.

Last night, a roomful of incredible women descended on Melbourne’s Crown Casino to celebrate the 2018 AFL Brownlow Medal Awards.

Sure, the night wasn’t technically about them – the awards recognise their AFL footballer husbands and partners – but then again, it kind of was and always is about the WAGs, right?

If you missed it (i.e. you were watching Survivor or reading a book) you can catch up on all the Brownlow red carpet looks in our gallery here.

From Bec Judd’s gorgeous J’Aton Couture lilac gown and Jessie Murphy in pink Oglia-Loro, to Mardi Dangerfield in burnt orange Georgia Young Couture and Britt Davis’ Paolo Sebastian long-sleeve beaded gown, the Brownlow fashion was stunning, as always.

But right now, we want to take a moment to honour the real hero of the Brownlow red carpet.

The hair.

The partners behind the AFL’s most celebrated players gave us so many different hair looks, all of them as beautiful as the women wearing them.

Textured waves, Gigi Hadid-inspired volume, structured high ponytails, low chignons and relaxed bends – this years’ Brownlow red carpet hair was interesting and technical.

Sure, we love pouring over images of the dresses and gowns, but just as much time, effort, creativity and thought goes into creating these hair looks.

One of the most talked about hair looks from the night was Ruby Keddie’s ‘sweated hair’. Not quite a ‘just emerged from a pool in diamonds’ look, sweated hair is more ‘I worked out this morning and still look amazing’.

Marie Uva is the hair stylist behind Ruby’s hair look, and the hair of seasoned WAGs Bec Judd, Nadia Bartel and Britt Davis.

Speaking to Mamamia, the celebrity hair stylist and Uva Salon director shared the, erm, sexy product used to nail the sweated hair style.

“Wet hair, when they look like they’re soaked, is kind of done. We took inspiration from Kim Kardashian’s sweated hair because we wanted to add an edge to her look,” Marie said.

“I hate saying this, but we used lube to keep it ‘wet’. I curled her hair to give Ruby a textured wave, then I used the lube to make it look sweated and shiny. You never know if people are going to like it or get it, it wasn’t a traditional red carpet hair style.”

Ruby’s hair was just one of four looks Marie styled and maintained throughout the day, which for her, started at 9:30am in the salon with Nadia Bartel.

“[Nadia] wanted a textured curl that she could put behind her ears, hers was the quickest for me. Her hair holds curls really well, and it worked well with her dress which had lots of interesting details.”

Marie also styled Bec Judd’s hair, which perfectly complimented her beautiful lilac gown.

“Bec’s hair was inspired by Gigi Hadid, so when Bec said she wanted to do Gigi’s Met Gala look, we didn’t think twice.”

“To create that look, we used loads of hair pieces and extensions to make it really full, then lots of teasing and a big curling wand to add a slight wave.”

Britt Davis’ hair – a textured wave verging on curls – was also a standout beauty look on the night. In good news for us, it’s one that’s really easy to recreate at home.

“Britt’s hair wasn’t your traditional Victoria’s Secret curl. I used the ghd Curve Tong and then just hair spray and dry shampoo. When it comes to red carpet stuff, I keep it pretty simple, hair spray and dry shampoo are the main products I use.”

Now if you’ll excuse us, we’ll be off to discretely purchase some lube. Or rummage through out bathroom cabinets.

