Brooklyn Beckham was stumped by an interview question about his family. So we answered it for him.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham is a complicated man.

He's a photographer. He's a chef. He's a model. He's a wife guy. But above all, he is the son of Victoria and David Beckham.

And in a recent interview, he is, well…. rather confused.

During a chat with Amanda Hirsch on her Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, he made some curious remarks about how much he knows about the names of the people his family, including his own.

When asked about the origin of his name, the food influencer gave a response, but he didn't seem overly confident.

"I think it was because my mum was on tour with the Spice Girls in Brooklyn or in New York when she found out she was pregnant," he offered.

This is true, as confirmed by Victoria herself! But to be honest, it's something that Brooklyn doesn't sound all that sure about.

Later in the chat, Brooklyn was quizzed about the origin of his younger sister Harper's middle name Seven, which he referred to as one of his lucky numbers.

"Why is she Seven? Is there a reason for that?" the host asked.

"I'm not sure. Actually, I'm not sure," he said. "Seven is a cool middle name."

It is a cool middle name, Brooklyn.

Seven was also the number on the back of your dad's jersey when he played for Manchester United. Fancy that! What a coincidence.

Harper's name isn't much of a mystery, as David has previously explained the origin on his Facebook page. "Victoria's favourite book is To Kill A Mockingbird, it's a very strong, passionate book and the author was Harper Lee, and that is where Harper came from," he wrote.

David added that while most assume the name Seven was a reference to his shirt number, there was another reason for the middle name. "The main reason behind Seven was it symbolises spiritual perfection — the seven wonders of the world, the seven colours of the rainbow," he said.

That's a lot of explanations, but Brooklyn knows none of them!

Listen to the hosts of Cancelled discuss the enigma that is Brooklyn Beckham.

It's okay, he's got other things on his mind. Brooklyn has a new career venture with his own hot sauce range, titled Cloud 23. The line is named after the jersey number his father sported while playing for Real Madrid and the LA Galaxy and the date he proposed to his wife. This doesn't sound much like a condiment brand to me, more like a weather app, but love and light to you, Brookie.

Earlier this month, the eldest Beckham child appeared on Watch What Happens Live and he accidentally stirred up some drama.

He was asked by host Andy Cohen which members of the Royal Family he sees. Cohen noted that "especially since your family is friends with Harry and Meghan?" but Beckham responded "Uhh, probably William," he said, sidelining the Sussexes completely.

"He's just, like, the sweetest guy ever. He really is. He's really down to earth. He's a really good guy."

Unbeknownst to Brooklyn, he has reignited a royal feud between the brothers.

But like everything this sweet mysterious man does, it was very on-brand.

Feature image: Hayu.