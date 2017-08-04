Friday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Weeks before she was found dead in Africa, Bronwyn sent chilling texts to her friends and family.

Ten years ago, Australian woman Bronwyn Fielding moved from Brisbane to a small town in Uganda to help orphans, the disabled and the elderly.

On June 27, her parents – Lynn and Ian Fielding – were told their 37-year-old daughter had died.

They are now desperate for answers after Bronwyn sent a number of chilling texts in the weeks before her death expressing fears that someone was attempting to poison her.

Bronwyn’s Ugandan husband, Michael Osago, who she married in 2013, has denied there was any foul play surrounding his wife’s death.

To read more of this story, click here.

2. A Perth dad who set his daughter alight for ‘being too beautiful’ has been jailed for 17 years.

A Perth father who set his three-year-old daughter alight and doused her seven-year-old autistic sister with petrol while in a drug-induced psychosis has been sentenced to 17 years behind bars.

Edward John Herbert admitted he intended to murder the girls at the family’s Doubleview home in August 2015, but pleaded not guilty to five charges, claiming insanity, a defence that WA Supreme Court Justice Lindy Jenkins rejected in April after his judge-alone trial.

In the weeks leading up to the incident, Herbert had been drinking almost a carton of beer and smoking $50 worth of cannabis each day. During the attack, he inflicted life-threatening burns to 13 per cent of his youngest daughter’s body and left her permanently scarred.

To read more of this story, click here.

3. Australian nurse jailed 18 months for providing illegal surrogacy services.

Australian nurse Tammy Davis-Charles has been jailed for one-and-a-half years by a Cambodian court for providing illegal surrogacy services in the country.

Cambodia banned commercial surrogacy in 2016 after it became a popular destination for would-be parents seeking women to give birth to their children.

Davis-Charles, who was arrested in November, appeared stunned on Thursday as the Phnom Penh Municipal Court judge read the guilty verdict for her and two Cambodian associates.

To read more of this story, click here.

4. Two men have been charged with planning a terrorist attack in Sydney.

Two men have been charged with planning a terrorist act by police investigating an alleged Sydney-based plot to bring down a plane.

A 49-year-old Lakemba man and 32-year-old Punchbowl man have each been charged with two counts of acting in preparation for a terrorist act, Australian Federal Police said in a statement on Thursday night.

Both are scheduled to appear before Parramatta Court on Friday morning, and the maximum penalty for the offence is life imprisonment.

To read more of this story, click here.

5. Female cricketers just earned the biggest pay rise in female sporting history.

A year-long pay dispute between cricketers and the game’s governing body has finally been settled, in what is being heralded as a major win for the sport’s female players.

Negotiations for the new five-year pay deal began with male players back in November 2016, with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketer’s Association announcing yesterday that an agreement had finally been reached.

The new deal is lauded as the biggest pay rise in the history of women’s sport in Australia, with female player payments increasing from $7.5 million to $55.2 million.



To read more of this story, click here.

Do you have a story to share with Mamamia? Email us: news@mamamia.com.au