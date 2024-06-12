Brittany Hockley and her boyfriend did long distance for 8 months. Now they’re engaged.

Brittany Hockley and her partner Benjamin Siegrist have just essentially proven that absence makes the heart grow fonder.

After eight months in a long-distance relationship, the couple were reunited in Australia last week... and on June 12, they announced their engagement.

"In any lifetime it's a YES!" the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! star captioned a carousel of photos of the couple enjoying a tropical holiday.

"Just two people loving each other for the rest of our lives."

"After 8 months (plenty of time for some peacocking) my big squid is back on Aussie soil and I couldn’t be happier," Hockley shared in another post on Instagram, celebrating Siegrist's return.

Siegrist is a goalkeeper for the Celtic Football Club in Scotland, and the pair have been together since January 2023 after meeting on celebrity dating app Raya. "It's expensive but unavoidable if we want to see each other," Hockley told her fans of their long-distance arrangement earlier this year. "You just have to prioritise it."

The couple started on their journey to have a family, with podcast host Hockley sharing in March that she was undergoing IVF for the fourth time, after her previous attempts had been unsuccessful.

"For six months there, I felt like I wasn’t going to be able to have a child … I did wait six months, until I mentally felt like I could go through it [an egg freezing cycle] again," she told the Something To Talk About podcast.

"I did [IVF] again and my doctor said, 'Let's just go and put you in hypo-ovarian syndrome, just on the cusp.' She's like, 'I'm going to pump you full of so many hormones.' And it was the worst three weeks of my life. It was so horrific."

Siegrist, flew to Australia "for three days for the creation of the embryos" and to be there for her, she said.

Feature image: Instagram/brittany_hockley.