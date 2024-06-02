'Today I married my best friend.' Brittany Higgins' exciting new chapter.

Almost six months after leaving Australia for a fresh start, Brittany Higgins has returned to her home country to marry her partner, David Sharaz.

The pair reportedly bought a small property in a local French village in December 2023, and had plans to learn the language and begin anew. This weekend though, Higgins was back home to say 'I do' surrounded by her loved ones.

The couple wed at The Valley Estate in Currumbin on Queensland's Gold Coast on Saturday, June 1.

In a post on Instagram, the 29-year-old shared photos from her wedding day with the caption, "Today I married my best friend."

The couple met in Canberra in 2020, with Sharaz confessing in 2021, "I loved you when I saw you for the first time." They got engaged on New Year's Eve in 2022 at Cape Byron lighthouse in Byron Bay NSW.

"I didn't want to enter another year without you knowing I want to spend all my years with you, Brittany Higgins," Sharaz wrote the day after proposing.

"I'm the luckiest guy in the world."

Sharaz and Higgins were joined by 80 guests, including former sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins and Former Labor MP Emma Husar, who all cheered them on as they said their vows.

For the big day, Higgins wore a bridal gown by Adelaide designer Paolo Sebastian, with her hair down with slight curls. Her husband went for a traditional tuxedo.

Dresses from Paolo Sebastian reportedly range anywhere between $15,000 to $30,000. And as for the venue, it's believed there is a minimum $47,750 spend for Saturday weddings. For 50 guests, packages start at $35,750. The Valley Estate can host up to 100 guests and costs around $52,000 according to news.com.au.

Brittany Higgins and David Sharaz on their wedding day. Image: Instagram @davidsharaz.

The wedding comes ﻿six weeks after Justice Michael Lee handed down his judgement in Bruce Lehrmann's defamation case against Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson. It was found that "Mr Lehrmann raped Ms Higgins" in a senator's office in March 2019.

Higgins released a statement after the ruling, writing: "It has been five years of criminal and civil trials and government inquiries for the truth to finally be heard.

"It is now time to heal."

Feature Image: Instagram @brittanyhiggins___.