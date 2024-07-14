'Already obsessed with you': Brittany Higgins announces big news.

Brittany Higgins and David Sharaz have been together for four years. In that time, they've supported each other through some of the lowest lows, but also major highs, having officially tied the knot in June 2024.

Now, Higgins has announced that she and Sharaz are expecting their first child together.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Higgins posted a photo of a white jumpsuit and blue baby socks hung on a line with blue pegs.

"Can't wait to meet you!" she wrote on the platform.

"Beyond excited to welcome a new member to our little family," she added. "Your parents are already obsessed with you and you aren't even here yet."

She posted the picture from Bergerac, France. The couple now live in the European country, settling in the area of Lunas after moving from Australia in December 2023.





The news follows their fairytale wedding at The Currumbin Valley Estate on the Gold Coast in June.

Higgins looked stunning in a white A-line ballgown with high-neck lace detailing, and Sharaz wore a tailored black suit and bow-tie.

Speaking to marie claire, Higgins said "We've gone through more in the last few years than most couples will endure in a lifetime. But it was all worth it to see David standing at the end of the aisle.

Sharaz was equally ecstatic, saying, "I've been looking forward to marrying Brittany since I first laid eyes on her all those years ago.

"That said, celebrating with our family and friends and seeing Brittany truly happy for the first time in years, after everything she's had to go through, was the greatest day of my life."

Image: Instagram

Naturally, friends and family were over the moon to hear that the newlyweds are expecting.

"What a beautiful lucky glorious thing for this little one to have you as its mama," shared advocate and friend Hannah Diviney.

"SHUT THE FRONT DOOOOOR! Congrats my special people," another added.

Brittany and Sharaz first met back in 2020, when Sharaz was a producer on a Sky News breakfast program.

Sharaz immediately thought that she was beautiful. On their wedding day, Sharaz shared a social media 'faux pas' that ensued, when he accidentally sent a photo of Higgins nearby the Parliament House 'budget tree' to her, rather than to a friend.

In the caption in June, Mr Sharaz wrote: "Accidentally sent a girl I had a crush on … photo of herself."

"Few years later we're getting married! Rom-coms do exist."

A big congratulations is in order to this happy couple!

Featured image: Instagram