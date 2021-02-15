"I was crying the whole way through it". A former Liberal Party staffer has alleged she was raped inside Parliament House.

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

Former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins has alleged she was raped by a colleague inside Parliament House when she was 24 years old.

Higgins said the alleged rape occurred in March 2019 inside the ministerial office of her boss, Defence Minister Linda Reynolds.

In an exclusive interview with Samantha Maiden for news.com.au, Higgins said Senator Reynolds summoned her to a formal employment meeting about the incident in the same room the alleged rape occurred.

"I'm extremely concerned about the wellbeing of my former staff member," Senator Reynolds told parliament on Monday. "Women should be safe and they should feel safe in the workplace at all times.

"At the time of my initial meeting with the staff member I was not aware of the details or the circumstance of the alleged incident in my office. Had I known, I would have conducted the meeting elsewhere."

During an interview with The Project on Monday night, Higgins shared more detail of the alleged rape and how the Liberal Party allegedly responded to her allegations.

Higgins walked through her account of the events on the show, alleging that she woke up "mid-rape" and told him to stop, and was crying throughout the ordeal.

"Eventually he got up and left," explains Higgins, but it wasn't until the next morning that Higgins says she was discovered by a Parliamentary security guard still wearing the cocktail dress from the night before.

She claims she was still in shock and tried to slip out of the building to get an Uber home.

And when she returned home she says, "I just sat in my room all day and cried".

When asked if the police were contacted, Higgins was allegedly told that “Internal mechanisms were already at play” - referring to the internal police force, who answer to politicians rather than the bosses at the Australian Federal Police.

Following the 'internal investigation', Higgins explains that she was asked to have a meeting in the very office where the alleged rape took place.

“We went into the room where it happened and it was like a whiteout in my mind. I barely remembered what was said because all I could think about was that it happened right there,” Higgins shared on The Project.

A spokesperson for Parliament told The Project guaranteed there would be no impact on her career.

But Higgins claimed on the show that “it was made to feel like it was my problem,” and there was an alleged sense that “if you can’t deal with it, then you can leave”.

“I could go home. They would pay me. I would essentially be employed. And I could just take leave and process what had happened.”

When Higgins asked of the process of coming back to work she said she alleges that was greeted with this statement: “Well, you wouldn’t.”

However, Higgins loves her job. She spoke beautifully about it during her segment on The Project.

“This is my dream job. I worked my entire life to get here. I wanted this future.”

So she took a post at her minister's office in WA, where she worked out of a hotel “seven days a week”.

“I was pretty suicidal to be honest at the time.”

Higgins has now resigned from her role, claiming that it’s the “only thing I can personally do”.

When asked about her alleged assaulter and what the ramifications have been for him, Higgins says: “He’s fine, and I don’t think he’s suffered any consequences about it at all.”

Lisa Wilkinson ends the interview with Higgins with the following powerful statement: “It seems the easiest place to rape a woman and get away with it, is Parliament House Canberra.”

Image: The Project.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was asked about his government's response to the alleged rape during Question Time on Monday.

"My government takes all such matters and all matters of workplace safety very, very seriously," he said.

"Everyone should feel safe in their workplace, wherever that is. Reports today are deeply distressing. This matter is under consideration by police."

Morrison added that at all times guidance was sought from Ms Higgins about how she wishes to proceed with the allegations.

"This important best practice principle of empowering Ms Higgins is something the government always sought to follow in relation to this matter," he said.

"The government has aimed to provide Ms Higgins with her agency, to provide support to make decisions in her interests and to respect her privacy.

"This offer of support and assistance continues. It is important that Ms Higgins' views are listened to and respected."

The alleged rape took place in Parliament House, Canberra. Image: Getty.

Labor MP Peta Murphy told parliament there needed to be an independent review of the treatment of female employees in Parliament House, and an independent office established to provide advice and counselling.

NSW Liberal premier Gladys Berejiklian said the issue of sexual assault was not limited to any one party, and all women should feel comfortable reporting such allegations.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

Feature image: Channel 10.

- With AAP.

Sign up for the "Mamamia Daily" newsletter. Get across the stories women are talking about today.



