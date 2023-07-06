'His security then backhanded me in the face.' Why everyone is talking about Britney Spears.

Britney Spears has released a statement documenting a 'traumatic experience' which reportedly saw her smacked in the face by a member of a US basketball player's security detail in Las Vegas.

A security guard for San Antonio Spurs' player Victor Wembanyama allegedly assaulted Spears at Catch restaurant inside the Aria Resort & Casino, according to TMZ.

Spears filed a police report with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on Wednesday over the alleged incident.

In a lengthy statement explaining her side of the story, Spears said "traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them".

She said she recognised Wembanyama, a 19-year-old player from France, in her hotel lobby and then again at Catch, and approached him to congratulate him on his success.

In his statement, Wembanyama said he was 'grabbed from behind', but Spears said she just tapped him on the shoulder, as it was very loud.

"His security then backhanded me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd," she wrote.

"Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses [to fall] off my face."

Spears said she was "swarmed" by fans all the time.

"In fact, that night, I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn't hit any of them."

Spears said she was embarrassed by the incident and hoped to receive an apology from Wembanyama and his security.

"I think it's important to share this story and to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect," she said, adding that it was demoralising to watch Wembanyama "smile and laugh" about the situation.

"I am 5'3 and he's 7'4..." she said.

Speaking to media, Wembanyama said he was unaware that the person who had approached him was Spears until hours later.

"I couldn't stop. That person was calling me, 'Sir, sir,' and that person grabbed me from behind," he explained.

"I didn't see what happened because I was walking straight and didn't stop. That person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind.

"I just know the security pushed her away. I don't know with how much force but security pushed her away. I didn't stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy a nice dinner."

He didn't think much of it until he learned it involved Spears.

"I thought it was no big deal, and then security of the Spurs told me it was Britney Spears," he said.

"At first, I was like, 'You're joking,' but yeah, it turns out it was Britney Spears. I never saw her face. I just kept walking straight."

Spears' husband Sam Ashgari, who was accompanying her at Catch, shared two Instagram Stories about an "out-of-control security guard" and a "systemic culture of disregard for women within sports and entertainment".

"I consider my reaction subdued considering what occurred, and I hope the man in question learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women. Thank you for your support," he wrote.

In a second story, which he has since deleted, he placed the blame on security, rather than Wembanyama himself.

"The violent behaviour of an out-of-control security guard should not cast a shadow on the accomplishment of a great young man on the rise," he said.

"The blame should fall on the coward who did this, the people who hired him without proper vetting, and a systemic culture of disregard for women within sports and entertainment.

"I can't imagine a scenario where an unarmed female fan showing any kind of excitement or appreciation for a celebrity would cause her to be physically assaulted, much less being hit in the face for tapping someone on the shoulder. The changes will have to come from the top, and I look forward to those changes."

Feature image: Instagram/@britneyspears.