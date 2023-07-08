Police confirm no charges will be filed following the Britney Spears slapping allegations.

Just when we thought we knew the whole story, recent facts have shed new light on an incident that occurred earlier this week involving a world-famous pop star.

Details have emerged from a police report investigating Britney Spears’ allegations that she was “backhanded” by a security guard protecting NBA rookie Victor Wembanyama at a Las Vegas venue this week – and unfortunately what has surfaced does not corroborate the ‘Baby One More Time’ singer's story.

Spears claimed she was assaulted by one of the San Antonio Spurs' minders this month when she approached him at French restaurant Catch on July 5, however, surveillance footage says otherwise.

On Wednesday evening, the 41-year-old, who was accompanied by her husband Sam Asghari, 29, filed a police report claiming she was assaulted by Wembanyama’s bodyguard. Spears said in a lengthy social media post that "traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them".

Spears said that she recognised Wembanyama, a 19-year-old player from France, and merely wanted to congratulate him on his success when she said things turned ugly.

"His security then backhanded me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd…Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses [to fall] off my face,” she insisted.

She also accused the NBA star of smiling and laughing about the situation. "I am 5'3 and he's 7'4..." she said.

But the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in their own statement on Friday that it "had concluded its investigation of the alleged battery that occurred on July 5, 2023, at 11 p.m., in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. No charges will be filed against the person involved."

The report, reviewed by Entertainment Weekly, confirmed that it was actually Spears’ hand that laid the slap.

Speaking to media, Wembanyama gave his account of the night in question. "I didn't see what happened because I was walking straight and didn't stop," he said.

"I just know the security pushed her away. I don't know with how much force but security pushed her away. I didn't stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy a nice dinner."

To Wembanyama, the incident was “no big deal” until he learned Spears was the fan in question.

"At first, I was like, 'You're joking,' but yeah, it turns out it was Britney Spears. I never saw her face. I just kept walking straight."

Asghari took to social media after the “no big deal” incident to slam the vindicated "out-of-control security guard" and a "systemic culture of disregard for women within sports and entertainment".

He wrote, "I consider my reaction subdued considering what occurred, and I hope the man in question learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women. Thank you for your support.”

In a second story, which he has since deleted, he insisted Wembanyama was not to blame.

"The violent behaviour of an out-of-control security guard should not cast a shadow on the accomplishment of a great young man on the rise," he said.

"The blame should fall on the coward who did this, the people who hired him without proper vetting, and a systemic culture of disregard for women within sports and entertainment.

"I can't imagine a scenario where an unarmed female fan showing any kind of excitement or appreciation for a celebrity would cause her to be physically assaulted, much less being hit in the face for tapping someone on the shoulder. The changes will have to come from the top, and I look forward to those changes."

