Why Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are reportedly separating after just one year of marriage.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are reportedly separating after just one year of marriage, TMZ has reported.

Sources told the outlet that the breakup occurred because of "a nuclear argument that involve[d] allegations of cheating".

Multiple sources with "direct knowledge" told TMZ it was Asghari who confronted Spears about a week ago over rumours she had been unfaithful to him.

He believed the rumour, although the outlet noted it was unclear whether it was true or not. The accusation led to a fight between the two and Asghari moved out of their home. One source told TMZ, "It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce."

Neither Spears nor Asghari have publicly commented on the breakup report yet.

The couple – who met on the set of Spears' 'Slumber Party' music video in 2016 – married in June 2022.

Their wedding was held in Los Angeles and guests included Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Kate Hudson.

Image: Instagram.

Spears' mother Lynn, father Jamie, and sister Jamie Lynn, did not attend.

The 41-year-old's teenage sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, who she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, also reportedly did not attend.

Before they got married, Asghari – who is a model, actor and personal trainer – played a role in supporting the pop star amid her health treatment and conservatorship battle.

"What I love the most about my relationship is the fact that it’s so normal. It's not glamorous or anything," he told US Weekly in 2019.

Image: Instagram.

In April 2022, Spears and Asghari announced they were expecting a child together. A month later, the couple shared they miscarried.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," the statement read.

"This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news."

Spears has previously been open about her desire to have another child, including in her court testimony in June 2021.

"I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby," she said in court.

Spears was freed from her conservatorship in November 2021.

Feature image: Instagram.