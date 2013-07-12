Britney's new video: starring her kids. Adorable much?

1. It’s Britney bitch. And her two kids!

Britney Spears has released a new music video and it is pretty darn adorable.

The song is called Ooh La La and, being the official tune for the upcoming Smurfs movie sequel, she decided to get her two young boys involved.

Jayden and Preston look like they’re having crazy fun with their Mummy and ALL THE SMURFS.

Does anyone else get a warm fuzzy seeing Britney in such a good place? Love.

Check the video out here:

2. Princess Kate’s bub is due today! Here are 14 ways to ensure your bub doesn’t feel left out as royal baby fever sweeps the globe.

3.Ryan Gosling has written an article about pigs. Obviously.

Oh Ryan Gosling. You had us at “Primatologist”.

He’s written an article for a Canadian newspaper imploring people to take better care of pigs in captivity. Did we mention Ryan Gosling? Ryan Gosling.

Here’s a snippet from the piece:

“…Our pets share these traits with other animals; including those we don’t share our lives with, such as farm animals. As primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall has noted, “Farm animals feel pleasure and sadness, excitement and resentment, depression, fear and pain. They are far more aware and intelligent than we ever imagined … they are individuals in their own right.”

Pigs, specifically, outperform even chimpanzees on some tests of cognitive prowess.

So of course these animals also deserve our care and attention. That’s why I was so heartened to learn that Canada is taking steps toward improving the treatment of animals in the food supply.”

For the full article in Canada’s The Globe and Mail, click here.