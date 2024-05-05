Paramedics called in, 'body double' claims: What's going on with Britney Spears?

Britney Spears has spoken out to reassure fans after she was photographed being escorted out of the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. In the pictures, the star was barefoot, wearing short shorts and clutching a blanket half-wrapped around her, surrounded by emergency services — leaving fans concerned for the singer's wellbeing.

And while they seem reminiscent of images captured of the singer from her darker days in 2007 — a few months before she was placed in a conservatorship, in February 2008 — they were taken earlier this week, reportedly following a leg injury the singer sustained during an argument with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz.

Watch: Madonna, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera at the 2003 VMAs. Post continues below.

But despite reports that a woman matching Spears' description was "harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests", the singer shared an update on Instagram soon after the incident (which has since been deleted), labelling the reports "fake news".

She also suggested it wasn't actually her in the images, which have been circulated widely online.

"Just to let people know... the news is fake !!!" the 42-year-old wrote. "Most of the pics are bod doubles and I think most know that !!!"

Understandably, fans of Spears were worried. But the singer has since shared another updated on Instagram, claiming she was "doing a leap in the living room at the Chateau" before paramedics showed up at her door "illegally", making her feel "completely harassed".

"Of course, [it] caused this huge scene which was so unnecessary and all I needed was ice," she said.

Spears said the twisted ankle was "actually pretty bad, but... s**t happens."

"I fell. Embarrassed myself. That's it," she wrote, adding that she believes her "mother was involved".

"I haven't talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out !!! I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can't stand her !!! I honestly don't care I will say it."

Since splitting from her husband Sam Asghari in August 2023 after 14 months of marriage, Spears is now dating her former housekeeper, Soliz. Page Six reported Soliz has been charged with multiple misdemeanours and a felony, including child endangerment.

In 2023, Spears published her best-selling memoir The Woman In Me, which charts her rise to fame — from an unknown teen in Louisiana to a powerhouse in music that redefined the pop genre during the early 2000s.

Her story also showed her as the ultimate example of the impact of the exploitation of children in the entertainment industry.

Despite fans' concerns, Spears has done what she can to assure everyone she's okay, telling followers on Instagram that she is "getting stronger every day".

"... I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger every day!!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie???" she wrote.

"Goddesses out there, I'm reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too !!! I need a new toothbrush right now!!! PS … I need an espresso. !!! PSS … Not sure why I feel the need to share this … I guess I'm just a girl and I'm on my period so I'm bitchy…. !!!"

Feature Image: Getty.