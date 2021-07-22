The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday July 22.

Brisbane voted as 2032 Olympic host.

Brisbane is celebrating after being awarded the 2032 Olympic Games by the International Olympic Committee in a landslide vote in Tokyo on Wednesday.

With three of the 80 members of the IOC abstaining, 72 voted for Brisbane and just five against in a sweeping show of support.

IOC president Thomas Bach said the bid ticked all of the boxes, underlined by Australia's "passionate love for sport".

With the Opening Ceremony officially getting underway on Friday, the host city's COVID-19 infections have hit a six-month high, with Tokyo recording 1832 new cases on Wednesday.

Victorian slave keepers jailed for 'owning' woman.

A Melbourne woman who has shown no regret or sorrow for holding another woman captive as a slave over eight years will spend the same time behind bars.

Kumuthini Kannan was found to be more culpable than her husband Kandasamy Kannan, who was described as susceptible to a degree of domination by his wife.

They were convicted of enslaving a vulnerable Tamil woman in their Mount Waverley home between 2007 and 2015.

Kumuthini Kannan must serve at least four years behind bars, while Kandasamy Kannan must serve at least three years of a six-year sentence.

Justice John Champion said both had persistently failed to come to grips with the reality of their situation.

"You both grossly exploited a vulnerable person for which you should be ashamed," the judge said in sentencing them on Wednesday in the Supreme Court.

"I am quite convinced that you both believe you did nothing wrong."

Despite desperate pleas to be allowed to return home, the woman was forced to work up to 23 hours a day caring for the couple's children, cooking, cleaning and doing chores.

In exchange she was paid what amounted to $3.36 per day.

Australia's oldest man dies at 111 in Qld.

Australia's oldest man Dexter Kruger has passed away peacefully at the age of 111.

Mr Kruger, who achieved the milestone in May, died in his western Queensland home after a brief illness.

A former outback grazier and veterinary surgeon, Kruger previously attributed his long life to a select diet and the simple lifestyle he lived on his property.

Speaking from his Roma nursing home in May, he told the ABC a special poultry delicacy was one of his secrets.

"Chicken brains. You know, chickens have a head. And in there, there's a brain. And they are delicious little things. There's only one little bite," he said.

Born on January 13, 1910, Kruger spent his life as a farmer on a 5300-hectare cattle property which he eventually retired from in his 90's.

He lived through both world wars, numerous droughts and 30 prime ministers in his lifetime.

The centenarian, who was raised by German immigrants, wrote 12 books, with the last before his passing an autobiography.

At 111 years and 188 days old, Mr Kruger in May became the oldest ever living man.

Weinstein pleads not guilty to charges.

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles to charges of rape and sexual assault, prosecutors say.

Weinstein, 69, arrived at Los Angeles Superior Court for his first appearance there in a wheelchair after being extradited from New York on Tuesday where he was serving 23 years in prison for rape and other sex crimes.

In Los Angeles he faces 11 charges of attacking five women between 2004 to 2013. If convicted, Weinstein could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Around the world.

- Staff in England's National Health Service who have been on the frontline battling the COVID pandemic, will receive a three per cent pay rise, to be backdated to April 2021.

- Video streaming giant Netflix has announced it will offer video games in its existing subscription plans at no extra cost.

- With AAP

Feature image: Toru Hanai/Lisa Maree Williams/Dan Mullan/Getty.