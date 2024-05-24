An Isla Fisher appearance and tragic accident. Everything you need to know about Bridget Jones 4.

Bridget Jones, the beloved British singleton who captured hearts with her quirky charm, is returning to the big screen in a fourth instalment of the popular film franchise.

Titled Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, the upcoming movie promises to deliver a new chapter of Bridget’s life, as she navigates motherhood, the pitfalls of online dating and more than a few unexpected twists.

Many familiar faces will return to the franchise, alongside a few new ones, such as Isla Fisher and Leo Woodall. In the meantime, fans are eagerly hanging onto any tidbits they can get ahead of the film’s release.

Here, we dive into everything you need to know about Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, from the intriguing plot to the talented cast and the journey that led to this highly anticipated sequel.

What is Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy about?

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy will follow the plot of Helen Fielding's 2013 novel of the same name.

The story takes place several years after the events of Bridget Jones's Baby with Bridget now in her fifties and navigating motherhood.

*Warning for major spoilers below. Continue onto the next section to avoid them.*

In the novel, we see Bridget single once again, following the tragic death of her husband Mark Darcy. Bridget is forced to grapple with raising two children on her own, simultaneously venturing into the world or online dating and new romantic possibilities.

Exploring her sexuality and the societal expectations that come with being a single middle-aged woman, it’s expected the film will deal with feelings of grief, self-discovery and the challenges of parenting in the digital age.

As Bridget navigates the ups and downs of her new reality, viewers can expect the signature humour, heart, and relatability that have made the franchise so beloved.

Is Leo Woodall in Bridget Jones 4?

Yes, rising star Leo Woodall has been confirmed to join the cast of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy. Best known for his breakout roles in the Netflix adaptation of One Day and hit series The White Lotus, it’s rumoured that Woodall may play a younger love interest for Bridget.

We also know that Hugh Grant will be returning in his role as Daniel Cleaver. Reports suggest that Bridget may once again find herself in a love triangle between Cleaver and Woodall’s character. Could Bridget find herself in ‘cougar’ territory?

While Woodall has not yet publicly commented on his involvement in the film, his casting has generated excitement among fans who are eager to see how his character will shake up Bridget's world.

Is Isla Fisher in Bridget Jones 4?

In an unexpected turn of events, Australian actress Isla Fisher has been spotted on the set of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy in London.

Fisher, known for her roles in Wedding Crashers and Confessions of a Shopaholic, was seen in character, sporting a dishevelled hairstyle and a colourful outfit.

The news of Fisher's casting comes just months after her split from husband Sacha Baron Cohen, which was announced in April 2024.

While details about Fisher's role in the film remain under wraps, her presence on set has sparked speculation about how her character will fit into Bridget's story. Some fans have theorised that she may play a single mother and confidante to Bridget.

Who is in the Bridget Jones 4 cast?

The cast of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy features a mix of returning favourites and exciting new additions:

Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones

Hugh Grant as Daniel Cleaver

Emma Thompson as Dr. Rawlings

Leo Woodall as Bridget's younger love interest

Chiwetel Ejiofor in an undisclosed role

Isla Fisher in an undisclosed role

*Warning again for major spoilers below. Continue onto the next section to avoid them*

Notably absent from the cast list is Colin Firth, who portrayed Mark Darcy, Bridget's love interest and eventual husband, in the previous films. This is because, in the novel Mad About The Boy, Mark Darcy tragically dies, leaving Bridget a widow and single mother.

While fans may be disappointed by Firth's absence, his character's death serves as a crucial plot point that sets the stage for Bridget's new journey.

When was the Bridget Jones 4 movie confirmed?

Rumours about a fourth Bridget Jones movie have been circulating for years, with fans eagerly awaiting any official news.

In October 2022, author Helen Fielding, who penned the original Bridget Jones novels, revealed in an interview with Radio Times that she was working on a film adaptation of her 2013 book.

She said, "Yes I'm working on it and I really hope it will happen. Every film that gets made is a miracle – it's really difficult to make films happen and to make them good. But I'd love to see it on the screen."

Speculation continued to grow, and in February 2024, reports emerged that the movie was indeed moving forward, with filming set to begin in London in May of the same year.

Finally, in April 2024, Universal Pictures and Working Title officially announced the film's title, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, adding that it would come out in February 2025.

What has happened in the Bridget Jones franchise so far?

Before you watch Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy it might be worth taking a walk down memory lane on what has happened so far.

In the first film, Bridget Jones's Diary (2001), thirty-something singleton Bridget navigates the complexities of modern relationships. In particular, a love triangle between two men: her charming but unreliable boss, Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant), and the initially aloof but ultimately devoted Mark Darcy (Colin Firth).

The sequel, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004), finds Bridget in a relationship with Mark Darcy, but their happiness is tested when Daniel Cleaver re-enters the picture. Bridget's insecurities and misunderstandings lead to comedic mishaps, including an unforgettable trip to Thailand. Despite the challenges, Bridget and Mark ultimately reconcile and get married.

In the third film, Bridget Jones's Baby (2016), Bridget, now in her forties, is single once again after her marriage to Mark ends. Bridget discovers she is pregnant but is unsure whether the father is her ex-flame Mark Darcy or her new American love interest, Jack Qwant (Patrick Dempsey). Bridget navigates the challenges of impending motherhood while trying to determine the paternity of her child. In the end, it is revealed that Mark is the father, and the two reconcile.

When is the Bridget Jones 4 release date?

Fans of the Bridget Jones franchise can mark their calendars for Valentine's Day 2025, as Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2025.

Production on the fourth instalment is already underway, with filming beginning in London in May 2024. The movie will be directed by Michael Morris, known for his work on TV shows like Better Call Saul and 13 Reasons Why.

While the exact production timeline has not been publicly disclosed, it is expected that filming will wrap by the end of 2024, allowing ample time for post-production and marketing efforts leading up to the February 2025 release.

