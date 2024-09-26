Raw chicken, pole dancing, and plastic decor: We need to talk about the cursed 'Bridgerton' ball.

Okay, but we urgently need to talk about that chaotic Bridgerton-themed ball in Detroit. As a matter of priority. Because it's circulating the internet and it looks like something that's come straight out of the fiery pits of the Glasgow Willy Wonka experience.

Allow us to paint the scene for you.

Fans of Netflix's Bridgerton purchased tickets to a 'Detroit Bridgerton Themed Ball', where they were promised they would 'step into the enchanting world of the Regency era' in a lavish celebration.

Guests showed up to the event wearing beautiful gowns, crowns and tailcoats, ready to walk into what was promised to be an evening of 'sophistication, grace and historical charm'.

However, things got… weird. And everyone rocked up to the venue and found themselves in a situation that would send Lady Whistledown into an actual tailspin.

ICYMI, there's actually an official Bridgerton experience, known as "The Queen's Ball" (for example, this one in Melbourne) — a truly elegant experience that's meant to transport guests into another world. There's dancing, performers, fancy drinks — the whole show.

After forking out around $US120 to $USD1000 ($1400) for a ticket, what Detroit guests got instead was an experience that looked like nightmare fuel. We're talking about a venue that looked like every single employee called in sick, and one person had to 'decorate' the whole event with whatever they could find.

From a plastic grass photo backdrop, to 'tacky' decor, raw chicken and a sneaky pole dancing performance — this was a whole different kind of Bridgerton experience. And this one photo pretty much sums up the whole evening:

On Reddit, one user shared, "My family and I just left the Detroit Bridgerton Ball. It was absolutely HORRENDOUS. There was nowhere to sit. Although the venue was nice, the decor was sparse and extremely tacky. It wasn't even Bridgerton themed! We spent $400 on tickets for a complete b*s experience! I read that the event company made hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue for this event."

Then there was the 'entertainment' and I can't stop thinking about people dressed in literal gowns and top hats watching this poor pole dancer perform in a bare hall.

In a post on X, one person said the food apparently ran out after an hour "and some was raw," adding, "No one was there to pick up plates, so you had to deal with strangers' leftovers yourself."

A TikToker by the name of Nita blessed us with more details of the night, sharing her experience. "As soon as I get up the stairs, I'm like, we're not watching the same Bridgerton show," she said.

"They didn't even put the main violinist that was the most on theme, in the main ballroom. They put her on the second floor where people were just roaming, sitting on the floor."

One comment on her post read: "You didn't even get into the stripper on the third floor! We were in literal hell."

"It looked like the Willy Wonka experience LMAO," said someone else, referencing the failed and unlicensed Charlie and The Chocolate Factory event that took place in Glasgow in February 2024 and was largely criticised for its, well, horrific standard.

"This looks like the meeting to discuss the set up for the Bridgerton ball," added another.

The event was organised (?) by a company called Uncle N Me LLC, who released the below statement:

"Dearest Gentle Readers, we understand that not everyone had the experience they anticipated…

"Our goal was to create a magical evening, but we recognise that organisational challenges and unforeseen changes, including a last-minute venue and date change, impacted the experience for some guests.

They added, "Unfortunately, some nonrefundable deposits from the original bookings resulted in losses on our end, which added to the challenges. Nonetheless, we take full responsibility for these shortcomings."

What are your thoughts on this cursed Bridgerton ball? Share them with us in the comment section below.

