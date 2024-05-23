Everything we know about season 4 of Bridgerton so far.

Part two of the latest Bridgerton season hasn't even dropped yet, but already we're wondering what season four will have in store. Or more specifically, which Bridgerton child will be next in the rotation.

Each instalment of the Netflix series by Shondaland, based on the book series written by Julia Quinn, focuses on the romantic pursuits of one member of the wealthy Bridgerton family in 19th century London.

The first season focused on the sexy vibes between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) as their romance unfolded in the first book, The Duke And I.

Season two was based on The Viscount Who Loved Me, and chronicled Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) finding love with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Benedict Bridgerton was the subject of the third novel but was skipped in favour of the love story between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), which was the focus of the fourth novel Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

With the series re-ordering the novels, fans have been scratching their heads over what season four will be about and who will be the focus.

We've dug up all the info on what we can expect next.

What is Bridgerton season 4 about?

There are three options with three main siblings getting a bit of love in the latest season: Benedict, Eloise or Francesca.

Showrunner Jess Brownell teased that there were signs in season three that point to the next season's subject. "I won’t give you anything, but I do think that there are some clues at the end of season three of where we’re headed," she told TV Insider.

"I leave that to fans to pick apart, but I think we’re tipping our hand just a little bit."

Eloise (Claudia Jessie) is an obvious frontrunner after being a main character for most of the series. Eloise is the focus of the fifth book, To Sir Phillip, With Love.

Then there's Francesca (Hannah Dodd) who features more dominantly in season three than any other season. The character's book, When He Was Wicked, is the sixth novel in the Bridgerton series and without spoiling it... bring a box of tissues for her turn, it's going to stab you in the heart.

But many expect that Benedict will be the subject of season three as his book, An Offer From A Gentleman, was actually the third book in the series and was skipped in favour of Colin's novel.

In order to keep continuity for the storylines to come, it might make more sense to go back to Benedict's book.

The actor who plays Benedict, Luke Thompson, said he hopes his character is next in line. "It’d be nice to give the character a full exploration, that’d be really fun, but the way the show runs — it’s a big ensemble show," he told Country and Town House. "As long as I’m given interesting things to do, I don’t really mind."

In February at a Bridgerton virtual event that offered a sneak peek at season three, Thompson low-key spilled the beans about his character's state of mind towards the end of season, which happened to mirror how An Offer From A Gentleman begins — all but confirming season four with be Benedict's season.

Benedict is also considered the most likely protagonist for season four, as each season culminates in a wedding and he will be the eldest Bridgerton not married after season three. In Regency-era London? The horror!

How many seasons will Bridgerton have?

Every Bridgerton season revolves around a sibling which means that after Daphne, Anthony and Colin's seasons, we can expect five more instalments. Yep, Bridgerton ain't going anywhere.

The following seasons will be based around Benedict’s An Offer From A Gentleman, Eloise’s To Sir Phillip, With Love, Francesca’s When He Was Wicked before the younger siblings get some love, with Hyacinth’s It’s In His Kiss and Gregory’s On The Way To The Wedding.

What is the release date of Bridgerton season 4?

Luckily for fans, according to Brownell, season four is officially in progress last month.

"We actually don’t know when it’s gonna drop," Brownell told Refinery29, noting filming hasn't commenced yet.

"We’re still making sure that we write the best possible script that we can before we start production. But we’re really thrilled with what we’ve been working on. So hold out hope!"

We're holding! Don't worry, we are holding!

Feature image: Netflix.