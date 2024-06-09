The ultimate Bridgerton insider doesn't think you're ready for how season three will end.

The first part of Penelope Featherington's love story in Bridgerton season three played out like a traditional romantic comedy.

Penelope (played by Nicola Coughlin) gave herself a lavish makeover and set out to change up her life, prompting her longtime unrequited love Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) to finally see her with new eyes and ask her to marry him, after a sexy forbidden interlude in a carriage of course.

The third season of the Netflix show, which is based on the book Romancing Mister Bridgerton, was split into two parts, with part two of Penelope's story set to premiere on Thursday June 13.

Bridgerton season three showrunner Jess Brownell was adamant that she wanted the first part of Penelope's story to play out like a classic romcom, with heavy dollops of humour, lightness and physical comedy woven throughout.

But when it comes to part two of the love story, Brownell warns that things are set to take a sharp turn (in a way audiences might not expect) — and that viewers should prepare themselves for more of a dramatic storyline than a classic love story.

Watch the trailer for part two of Bridgerton season three. Post continues below.

"With Penelope and Colin's story, it's very much the 'friends to lovers' dynamic so we were able to see more familiarity between this couple than in previous seasons," Brownell told Mamamia. "This time around there was more depth, because they've known each other for such a long time, and because of that we were able to bring more humour and awkward banter into the story.

"There's a really big difference between part one and part two of this story," she continued. "Part one of this season is pure romcom. It's fun, it's light and it's playful. Then with part two, it's almost like going into an upside-down version of the Bridgerton world. It's a thrilling second half of the season because the tension really ramps up. There are new obstacles, new tensions and new conflicts coming into play."

As the ultimate Bridgerton insider, Brownell has given viewers a taste of what is to come and alluded to the fact that they might be left a little shocked by how the story comes to an end.

In part two of season three, one might expect the story to centre on Penelope and Colin lovingly planning their wedding. However, it is instead fuelled by Penelope attempting to hide her real identity from Colin, terrified that he will call off their wedding and never speak to her again if he discovers that she is Lady Whistledown — the anonymous source of gossip he holds accountable for harming his family.

The main source of drama in season three is set to come from Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie), Penelope's former best friend and Colin's younger sister. After becoming aware of Penelope's true identity, Eloise cut her childhood confidante out of her life, but continued to keep her secret. When she finds out that Colin has proposed to Penelope, she gives her an ultimatum to either tell him the truth before they marry or she will tell him herself.

However the story plays out, the conclusion of Bridgerton's third season is set to be incredibly dramatic, and even if you've read the book, you won't be able to predict how it's going to end.

Bridgerton season 3 part one (which includes episodes 1-4) is now streaming. Part two premiers June 13, only on Netflix.

Laura Brodnik is Mamamia's Head of Entertainment and host of The Spill podcast. You can follow her on Instagram here for more entertainment news and recommendations.

Feature Image: Netflix.