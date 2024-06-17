On-set chemistry and surprise engagements. Exactly who the Bridgerton cast are dating in real life.

As the hit Netflix series Bridgerton continues to captivate audiences with its steamy romances and Regency-era charm, fans can't help but wonder about the real-life love stories of the talented cast members.

From on-set chemistry that has blossomed into off-screen relationships to long-term partnerships and surprise engagements, the Bridgerton cast's love lives are just as intriguing as the show itself.

Here, we'll delve into the romantic entanglements of some of our favourite Bridgerton stars, exploring who's dating who, which co-stars have found love together, and who's still searching for their perfect match.

So, dear reader, grab a cup of tea and settle in as we unravel the tangled web of love and romance among the Bridgerton cast.

Luke Thompson and Harriet Cains.

Rumours have been swirling that Luke Thompson, who plays the charming Benedict Bridgerton, and Harriet Cains, who portrays Philippa Featherington, are an item off-screen. The pair was spotted getting cozy at the Vanity Fair Rising Star Party in January 2024, fuelling speculation about their relationship status.

Although neither Thompson nor Cains have officially confirmed the romance, fans can't help but swoon over the idea of a real-life Bridgerton-Featherington love story.

Sam Phillips and Besse Carter.

Another Bridgerton-Featherington romance has reportedly blossomed between Sam Phillips, who plays Lord Debling in season three, and Besse Carter, who brings Prudence Featherington.

The couple are said to have started dating after meeting on set in 2022 and have since been spotted together at various events, with Phillips even meeting Carter's famous parents, actress Imelda Staunton and actor Jim Carter.

Luke Newton and Antonia Roumelioti.

Luke Newton, the dashing actor behind Colin Bridgerton, has recently been linked to Greek model and dancer Antonia Roumelioti.

The pair was spotted holding hands while leaving a Bridgerton mid-season premiere afterparty in London in June 2024, seemingly confirming their relationship.

Fans have been piecing together clues about their romance, noting that Newton and Roumelioti have been posting photos from the same locations on their social media accounts.

Simone Ashley and Constantin 'Tino' Klein.

Simone Ashley, who stole hearts as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton season two, has found love with Constantin 'Tino' Klein, a former lawyer turned CEO of GP Ice Race.

The couple met at the Monaco Grand Prix in May 2022 and made their relationship Instagram official in March 2023. Since then, they've been spotted together at various events and have shared adorable photos of their adventures on social media.

Phoebe Dynevor and Cameron Fuller.

Phoebe Dynevor, who played Daphne Bridgerton in the show's first season, recently announced her engagement to actor Cameron Fuller.

The couple started dating in June 2023, and Dynevor was spotted wearing an engagement ring at the Met Gala, confirming the happy news.

Jonathan Bailey.

Jonathan Bailey, the actor behind the dashing Anthony Bridgerton, has been private about his love life. However, he did share in an interview that he is currently in a relationship with a "lovely man," though he has not shared any further details about his partner.

Nicola Coughlan.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays the witty and sharp-tongued Penelope Featherington, appears to be single at the moment. Despite rumours linking her to co-star Luke Newton, Coughlan has confirmed that they are just good friends and supportive colleagues.

Regé-Jean Page.

Sadly no longer a Bridgerton regular, we will miss the suave Duke of Hastings on our Bridgerton binge watches.

The star has been quietly dating 32-year-old copywriter and part-time football player Emily Brown. The pair made their first public appearances in early 2021, but it's rumoured they've been together since early 2020.

The pair were pictured together holding hands at the GQ Men of the Year awards in September 2021.

Brown does commissioned writing for brands including Nike, Converse and Uber.

Hannah Dodd.

Playing the quiet, music-loving Francesca Bridgerton, Hannah Dodd has stolen our attention as she makes her society debut this season.

Officially dubbed Queen Charlotte's diamond, we couldn't help but be curious about who she's seeing. At this stage it appears she's single, although she keeps her private life well away from the press. There are rumours that she dated musician Sam Fender in 2022, but the details and timing of their relationship aren't clear.

Claudia Jessie.

Claudia Jessie, known for her portrayal of the independent-minded Eloise Bridgerton, is currently dating Bridgertoncasting director Cole Edwards. The couple met during Jessie's audition for the show, and she has joked that she "got a job and a fella on the same day."

Jessica Madsen.

Jessica Madsen, who plays the scheming Cressida Cowper, is reportedly in love with a woman.

While the actress keeps her relationships private, she shared the news on her social media for Pride Month.

"In Love with a woman, loud about it and proud about it! #pride #pridemonth #loveislove #gaypride," she wrote.

Last Pride, she wrote: "Bi the way…. Happy Pride month."

As the Bridgerton cast continues to captivate audiences both on and off-screen, fans will undoubtedly remain invested in their real-life love stories. Whether they've found romance with a co-star, are enjoying a long-term relationship, or are still searching for their perfect match, one thing is certain: the love lives of the Bridgerton cast are just as fascinating as the show itself.

