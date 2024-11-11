Brianna says her ex offered $12 million to stay quiet about their relationship. She said no.

Brianna LaPaglia, a Barstool Sports podcast host known as "Brianna Chickenfry" , is sharing her side of the story after her breakup with country music star Zach Bryan.

Bryan has been recognised for several awards throughout his career including a Grammy, four Billboard Music Awards and a Country Music Award, known for his heartfelt lyrics in songs like 'Something in the Orange' and 'I Remember Everything'.

However, it seems his relationship with Brianna LaPaglia was anything but, or at least she says so.

Describing the past year as "the hardest year of my life dealing with the abuse from this dude," LaPaglia alleged that, following their split in October 2024, Bryan's team approached her with "a lot of money, like a big lump sum of money and a few options."

She claims the offer, which included $12 million awarded over three years and a New York apartment, came with one condition: silence.

While she admits she "thought about it for a second" she realised she was "someone who was established, who was successful before him."

LaPaglia refused, stating, "I did not accept any money. I will not accept any money. I think that's beneath me. I think that's f**ked up."

Here's what LaPaglia has shared about her experiences, her decision to turn down the NDA, and the impact the relationship has had on her life.

Image: Instagram.

Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia and Zach Bryan's relationship timeline.

The couple's relationship began in 2023 and quickly became public, with the duo attending high-profile events like the Grammys together.

For a while, they appeared inseparable, frequently sharing their relationship on social media.

But things changed when Bryan announced their breakup on Instagram on October 22, calling it "beneficial for both of us to part ways."

"I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart."

"She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I'll always thank her," he continued.

About an hour after Bryan posted, LaPaglia also took to her Instagram story, sharing that she was feeling "really blindsided."

"Hey guys I'm feeling really blindsided right now. Gonna hop off social media for a while and attempt to heal privately, when I'm ready I'll be back and ready to talk," she wrote.

LaPaglia then thanked followers for their "kind words," before writing, "Remember you are so loved and everything's always gonna be okay."

She has since revealed in a bombshell episode of the BFFs Podcast that Bryan went public with their split before she even had a chance to process it privately.

"Everyone in my life found out about my breakup from his Instagram story," she said.

Image: Instagram.

What has Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia said?

Reflecting on the past year, LaPaglia alleged, "The last year of my life has been like the hardest year of my life dealing with the abuse from this dude."

She described her experience as a pattern of emotional manipulation, saying, "There was always another excuse as to why he was treating me so poorly, why I'm crying myself to sleep every night, why he's screaming at me."

She elaborated on the cycle she felt trapped in: "And then you wake up, it's the apology, it's the 'I'm going to be better, I need you in my life.'"

LaPaglia alleged it was "narcissistic emotional abuse", and admitted that, even now, she remains fearful.

"I'm still scared right now because I'm scared of him. My brain's rewired, and I'm scared to make him mad," she admitted.

Image: Getty.

LaPaglia detailed how Bryan allegedly ruined several important occasions in her life, including her birthday, her tour, and even her night at the Golden Globes.

"Anything good I did for me, he made sure to ruin it for me," she said. "He ruined my birthday, he ruined my tour, he ruined the Golden Globes."

One of the specific incidents she recounted involved Bryan's disapproval of her attire at the Golden Globes.

"That was f**ing crazy. That was the first time he had really tried to control what I wore and what I posted," she shared.

"So I went to the Golden Globes and I posted like a carousel of pictures, and he didn't like my dress."

She described Bryan's reaction, saying, "He said he didn't want to date someone that presents themselves that way. And he unfollowed me, he unfollowed everyone, I flew home after the Golden Globes. He ruined my night."

Bri claims Bryan disapproved of her dress at the Golden Globes. Image: Instagram.

LaPaglia also discussed an alleged incident on her birthday when Bryan reportedly yelled at her friends.

"I look outside and I have my aunt trying to control Zach—there's a recording of all of this that can never be out—basically Zach stood up at the fire and he just starts screaming at my friends," she explained.

"[He] just starts screaming at my friends, 'You're not going to be anything, you're a [expletive] loser.' Just the most horrible [expletive]. It was just crazy, completely out of nowhere ."

She added, "When Zach gets in that zone, there's no containing it."

LaPaglia also alleged that Bryan smashed her phone adding that he would "whip it at a wall."

The alleged $12 million NDA offer—and her refusal to sign.

After the breakup, LaPaglia claims that Bryan's team approached her with an offer of "a lot of money, like a big lump sum of money and a few options."

After her co-hosts revealed the sum was a whopping $12 million, LaPaglia said, "Basically, I would have gotten the money over the course of three years.

"

She firmly refused, stating, "I did not accept any money. I will not accept any money. I think that's beneath me. I don't think you can pay people off that you hurt for them to protect you."

Image: YouTube

She also explained her feelings about the situation, saying, "I think that in itself, offering millions of dollars to this apparent beautiful relationship to keep it a secret, speaks volumes."

LaPaglia said her decision to speak out wasn't only for herself.

"It's not just for me—it's for anyone else who's been emotionally abused, for people who are being emotionally abused right now, and for people who don't have a support system like I was lucky enough to have over the last year."

'I lost myself throughout this whole relationship.'

Reflecting on the toll the relationship took on her, LaPaglia admitted, "I lost myself throughout this whole relationship. I don't even recognise myself anymore."

She shared that she lost weight and struggled to sleep, becoming isolated from friends, family, and work.

"I lost 15 pounds I didn't have to lose, in the relationship. I didn't sleep. Was completely isolated from my family, from my friends, from work," she said.

"He just took me out of my life. It was awful, and I stayed because I was stuck and I loved the dude. I kind of blame myself—I'm like, why did I stay? There's no answer. It's crazy."

Image: Getty.

LaPaglia expressed that speaking out has helped her regain her sense of self.

"I hope people can understand what I went through this past year and see why I lost myself and wasn't who I was before him."

She added, "But I'm back now, and I'm so happy to just be myself again. No more dictatorship here."

How has Zach Bryan responded to Brianna's claims?

While Bryan hasn't directly responded to LaPaglia's allegations, he has made some social media posts prior to the bombshell allegations that some interpreted as indirect reactions.

Recently, Bryan promoted a new song called High Road with lyrics that seem pointed: "Everyone is tellin' me that I need help or therapy / But all I need is to be left alone."

Following their breakup, Bryan shared an emotional post on Instagram, reflecting on personal challenges and his return to Oklahoma.

Though he didn't address LaPaglia directly, he posted, "I failed people that love me and mostly myself," adding, "I am not perfect and never will be."

As Brianna's allegations were coming out, Bryan announced his need to 'quit touring'.

His aptly named 'Quittin' Time' tour began in March, and it's believed he intends to continue his North American dates and London shows in June 2025.

However, his future tour schedule is now in limbo, with the singer saying he has "never been more excited to finish a run up."

He shared to Instagram, "After not being home for a year and a half I drove out to my mothers gravestone in the dead of night a few days back on familiar Oklahoma roads and I came to realize just like in the past, that she never would call me again.

"Told her I quit touring because I got accepted to get my masters in Paris next year, I told her I was back in Oklahoma, told her about all my best friends in New York and all the nights we howled with the moon."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please seek professional support and contact 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732. If you are in immediate danger, call 000.