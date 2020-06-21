"Banter and sassiness." MasterChef's Brendan on his behind-the-scenes friendship with Reece.

To catch up on all things MasterChef Australia 2020, make sure you check out our MasterChef hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

One of the great highlights of this year's revamped season of MasterChef: Back to Win was the friendship between Brendan Pang and Reece Hignell.

They share a heart-warming, sitcom-worthy bromance that audiences were quick to fall in love with.

With Brendan's elimination from the competition on Sunday night, audiences were heartbroken not just for him, but for Reece too.

With the end of Australia's favourite cooking competition nigh, Brendan, of course, has predictions for who will win the Back To Win season.

No surprises, he would love for Reece to win the competition, but he thinks there's an underdog who could take home the trophy too.

"I think Callum is a dark horse. I think he's great at both sweet and savoury, and he just has a very clever head on him," Brendan tells Mamamia.

As for what's next, Brendan says his priority is his dumplings restaurant in Perth, Bumplings, where he is currently "working on the menu, extending our hours, making sure everyone's happy and just pumping out food that I really care about."

He will also be releasing a cookbook that will be out on August 9.

Before he went, we had to ask him: What is your best tip for making dumplings?

"Have fun and experiment with the filling, and have a good meat-to-fat ratio so that it isn't too dry. Also, try the filling first, fry it off and taste it before actually folding a dumpling."

Long live the Dumpling King!

