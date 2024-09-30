The rise of 'yoga boobs'.

The size of women's breasts has been a topic of discussion since… forever. Between their shape, enhancements and lifts, the appearance of a woman's breasts has long ignited a debate as to what constitutes a 'good' set of boobs and a 'bad' set of boobs.

It makes sense why, then, the stats surrounding how women feel about their breasts are complex.

According to a recent global study, a whopping 70 per cent of women are unhappy with their breast size. A little over forty-seven per cent wanted larger boobs, while 23 per cent wanted them to be smaller.

Interestingly, as pointed out in a recent episode of The Quicky, those who had lower exposure to Western media were less likely to experience size dissatisfaction. As host Claire Murphy explained, it can be a psychological issue as well as a physical one. Referencing a 2022 survey by the University of Canberra, she said Australian women with larger breasts were actually found to be less satisfied with their size and that there are very real implications.

There was also a study by researchers at Loyola University in Chicago that found that when a job applicant appeared large-breasted, she was more favoured for clerical roles, but not managerial positions, and the opposite was found in smaller-breasted applicants.

Which brings us to where we are now, in 2024.

Because according to a New York Times article, breast augmentations are officially out — and women are taking back control of the breast narrative by downsizing to smaller boobs, with surgeons witnessing a rise in breast reduction surgery.

But is this a good thing? Or is it just another impossible beauty standard women are trying to meet?

Here, we look at the trend of 'yoga boobs' and what plastic surgeons have to say about the growing trend of smaller breasts — and what this really means for us.

Before we get into it, we want to make it very clear that… all boobs are for yoga. The purpose of this article is not intended to communicate that having larger boobs are 'less attractive' or 'less desirable' (note: this is coming from a writer with DD breasts) — we're simply reporting an observation of trends identified by experts in the cosmetic industry.

Is there a rise in breast reduction surgery in Australia?

Mamamia spoke with specialist plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr Ania Olympia Smialkowski from Shape Clinic, who said the trend towards smaller breasts is a reflection of what she's seeing in her own clinic.

The difference Dr Smialkowski is seeing is that women are asking to go even smaller than ever, more commonly down to a B to C range.

"There seems to be an increase in the number of women wanting smaller breasts — that includes breast reduction surgery as well as breast implant removal (otherwise known as explant surgery)," she told us.

"We see many patients seeking a natural breast shape and a smaller size, most commonly in the B to C cup range. It has become much less common to see a patient seeking larger sizes."

What's behind this shift for smaller breasts?

So, why is this the case? Why have we suddenly shifted from the rein of 'fake' bosomy DD implants?

According to the NYT article, women in the US are walking into doctor's offices with pictures of small-breasted celebs like Miley Cyrus or Bella Hadid asking to be surgically made to look more like them. Dubbed 'yoga boobs', the article spoke to the trend of breast reduction and how women's preferences have shifted to smaller, more 'discrete' boobs that make them look "fit" and "strong."

Dr Smialkowski said, "The fact that high profile celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, Chrissie Teigen, Pamela Anderson and so on are talking openly about removing their breast implants and the effects of reducing their breast size, has opened up the conversation for a lot of women."

"I think that women today are better informed about their health and are conscious of the impact of large breasts and breast implants. Through avenues such as social media and online forums, real patients are speaking up about their experiences with these kinds of procedures."

According to the ISAPS (International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery) global cosmetic surgery data, breast reduction procedures have been increasing globally since 2019, said Dr Smialkowski. And despite still being the most common breast cosmetic procedure performed worldwide, breast augmentation numbers have started trending down.

"Breast implant removal procedure increased by 46 per cent globally from 2019 to 2023," Dr Smialkowski said.





"So I think more and more women are seeking smaller breasts — whether in the form of breast reduction surgery or removal of their breast implants."





According to the Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons, in the 12 months leading up to mid-2023, there were 10,000 breast reduction surgeries across the country, with that number on the rise.

Which is… huge.

Why women are having breast reductions.

However, it's not just a case of women wanting to look like celebrities. According to our experts, it seems like more women are seeking the procedure to fix their lifelong struggle with bigger boobs.

"Most women feel burdened by large or heavy breasts," Dr Smialkowski said. "They can cause symptoms such as neck strain, shoulder and back pain. They can have permanent indentations on their shoulders from the weight pulling on their bra straps. Some women just want to be able to walk into a normal department store and buy a bra or swimsuit off the shelf, and not have to rely on specialised bras that have limited style options."

"Many women lack body confidence, as they feel they get unwanted attention from their large breasts despite trying to hide them with loose-fitting or oversized clothing."

Further to this, there's also the exercise element, said Dr Smialkowski. A lot of women struggle to exercise — whether it be running, swimming or taking part in group classes — due to the size of their breasts. many of these women commonly double down on sports bras in order to reduce the discomfort caused when they do try to exercise.

As Professor Anand Deva, the head of plastic and reconstructive surgery at Macquarie University told Claire Murphy on The Quicky, the impact a functional breast reduction surgery can have on women can be life-changing.

"I think it's one of my most favourite operations, and I can say without a doubt that they're the happiest patients I've treated in my practice, which spans more than two decades," he shared.

"I think the changes to their quality of life, their ability to exercise, their clothing, just their overall comfort and the relief of neck and back pain is remarkable. I had one patient, who had about a kilo reduction on each side, say to me 'I hadn't realised but I'd had a rope around my neck with a kilo weight on either side hanging off that for the last 20 years of my life. To walk in and not have that is just unbelievable.' The level of satisfaction from the surgery, particularly from a point of view of relief of these chronic symptoms, is remarkable."

Just take a scroll through TikTok and you'll find thousands upon thousands of women documenting their very own breast reduction surgery, posting before and after pictures, post-op scars, bruising and swelling, with many describing the feeling of relief or even joy after their recovery.

Some surgical procedures are deemed "medically necessary" by Medicare and are allocated an item number which is then used by private health funds to determine how much of the costs of the procedure will be covered by the health fund.

"To be eligible for the Medicare item number for breast reduction surgery, you must have documented symptoms of large breasts including neck, back and shoulder pain and physical discomfort," Dr Smialkowski said. "Despite Medicare recognising that some breast reductions are necessary for medical reasons, access to this procedure in public hospitals is quite restricted."

The number of Medicare claims for the procedure has tripled over the past three financial years, with the reasons women give almost exclusively due to quality of life issues, with many suffering back and neck pain or shoulder issues from having heavy straps digging in for decades.

"According to the Australian Government Medical Cost Finder Website, 96 per cent of Australian patients who had breast reduction surgery in the private hospital setting incurred out of pocket expenses, even with private health insurance."

Are women just meeting another impossible beauty standard?

So, where does this leave us? Does the rise in breast reduction surgery mean we're still at odds with our appearance and the changing and unattainable ideals of the beauty industry? Or is it more about rejecting beauty standards and leaning into self-love and empowerment? Which is it?

According to Dr Smialkowski, it's a little more complex than simply following the next big aesthetic trend. In fact, the shift is a representation of just how much functional breast reduction surgery can change women's lives.

"An Australian study published in the British Medical Journal showed that breast reduction surgery significantly improved the quality of life of women with large breasts, independent of factors such as body mass index or how much weight was removed," she shared.

"This has certainly been reflected in the experiences of many patients I have seen. A lot of women after the procedure question why they waited so long to do it! Trends will always come and go, but the data supporting the benefits of breast reduction surgery are clear."

"I understand as a woman the struggle we face with body image pressure. So I feel it is important to support women who are thinking about any kind of cosmetic surgery, to make the right decision for themselves. It is important to have multiple consultations with your plastic surgeon to discuss the risks and benefits of any procedure."

Because while the appearance of smaller breasts might currently be in vogue, surgeons also warn it's a procedure not to be taken lightly.

As Professor Deva pointed out on The Quicky, a breast reduction procedure is something that carries some significant risks, which patients, particularly young patients, need to be aware of.

"The biggest thing I think patients have to accept is visible scarring to the breast. I don't consider it a cosmetic procedure — yes, there are some cosmetic improvements to the breast in terms of its size, shape and position, but someone who comes and says, 'Oh, look, it's trendy, and I'd like to have smaller breasts because that's what fashion or Instagram is telling me' — I'd be a bit concerned that that would be the main motivation."

"I would focus on patients who do have physical symptoms, particularly with chronic infection, sweatiness under the breast in the summer, difficulty with clothing — all those things factor into the reasons for proceeding with the surgery. And then the patient has to understand the risks associated with surgery, in addition to visible scarring."

"The scars are not terrible, but there's certainly visible scarring around the nipple. So these are things I would say should not be pursued in a fashion sense, but more in a functional sense, in terms of improvement of their quality of life."

