Eight of the best books to get you through any breakup.

So, it’s over. You’re going through a break-up and all the awful things that come along with it.

The “I-shouldn’t-have-sent-that” text messages. Crying over a glass of wine (or two). Watching rom-com re-runs. We all know how it goes.

Break-ups and heartbreak suck, and sometimes, it takes a little bit longer for you to pick yourself back up and ‘get over it’.

But fortunately, there’s one thing you can always count on to lift your mood – a good book.

Here are our top eight picks for the best books to keep your brain busy and get you through any break-up.

Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail – Cheryl Strayed

At just 26, Cheryl Strayed lost her mother to cancer and her marriage crumbled right in front of her. With nothing left to lose, Cheryl embarked on a lone hike along the west coast of America. Detailed in the book, Strayed’s long distance hike became a journey of self-discovery as she dealt with her grief and seek for redemption.

Eat, Pray, Love – Elizabeth Gilbert

For years, Elizabeth Gilbert’s Eat Pray Love has inspired and empowered millions of readers to search for their own best selves – perfect for after a break-up. Elizabeth Gilbert had a husband, home, and a successful career, yet she still felt unfulfilled. Eat, Pray, Love is the story of how she explored three different aspects of her nature in three different cultures: Italy, India, and Bali.

High Fidelity – Nick Hornby

High Fidelity is a novel about love, heartbreak, and rock and roll, with amazing insights on relationships. Rob, who runs his own record store, has just been dumped by Laura, for the guy upstairs. But Rob soon discovers that even if a relationship ends in a breakup, the people who come into your life can change you completely.

The Power of Now – Eckhart Tolle

Eckhart Tolle’s message is simple: live in the now and you will live a happier, more enlightened life. In Power of Now, Tolle explains how being in the now is an essential concept for well-being – especially when you’re going through a break-up.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower – Stephen Chbosky

The Perks of Being a Wallflower is fast becoming a cult coming-of-age classic, and for good reason too. Stephen Chbosky’s novel follows Charlie, as he makes his way through the strange transition from adolescence to adulthood while dealing with new relationships, sex, family drama, and new friends. Charlie’s story proves that even if everything isn’t perfect in the end, there will always be friends and family who will be there for you.

I Don’t Care About Your Band: What I Learned from Indie Rockers, Trust Funders, Pornographers, Felons, Faux-Sensitive Hipsters, and Other Guys I’ve Dated – Julie Klausner

Julie Klausner’s candid book I Don’t Care About Your Band sheds light on the humiliation we endure in breakups – and the lessons that we can pull from them. Julie Klausner’s book has been described as “the girl’s version of High Fidelity”, as she shares her outlook on dating in a time of pop culture obsession – all from her own personal research in her 20s.

Under the Wide and Starry Sky - Nancy Horan

Based on real events, Fanny Van de Grift Osbourne, a mother of three children, heads to Europe to escape her cheating husband. Shortly after, Fanny meets a new man, famous author Robert Louis Stevenson and the two set off on a lifetime of adventures. Under the Wide and Starry Sky proves that even after a tumultuous breakup, there's always a second act in the works.

Bridget Jone's Diary - Helen Fielding

There's no denying that Bridget Jones's Diary is a staple in every girl's post-breakup-kit. Bridget Jones's Diary is the story of what not to do while you're feeling single and lonely. It's both realistic and hilarious.

What is the one book that got you through a breakup?