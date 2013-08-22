News
entertainment

Hollywood star comes out as gay in a really, really awesome way.

Prison Break star, Wentworth Miller has come out as gay.

The 41-year-old actor came out to the public after he refused to attend a Russian film festival in protest against Russia’s new anti-gay legislation.

The legislation prevents homosexual couples in Russia from publicly displaying affection, in case they are witnessed by children.

So while this is devastating news for Miller’s millions of straight female fans across the world, it’s also ridiculously awesome to see Miller taking such a public stance in support of gay rights.

In a letter addressed to the St Petersberg International Film Festival, Miller wrote:

I am deeply troubled by the current attitude toward and treatment of gay men and women by the Russian government.

The situation is in no way acceptable, and I cannot in good conscience participate in a celebratory occasion hosted by a country where people like myself are being systematically denied their basic right to live and love openly.

Perhaps, when and if circumstances improve, I’ll be free to make a different choice.

Bravo, Wentworth.

And congratulations to gay men everywhere; you guys have gained a looker.

And here are some pictures of Wentworth, so that all the single straight ladies can mourn their loss:
