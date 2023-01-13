'I worry about him every day.' The Netflix series giving a behind-the-scenes look into Nick Kyrgios' life.

Content warning: This story mentions discussions of self-harm which may be distressing to some readers.



For Nick Kyrgios, everything changed after one match in 2014.

The then-19-year-old stepped onto the court to face world number one Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

That July day the world watched as Kyrgios, who was ranked 144 at the time, beat out the tennis star in the fourth round.

"It still hasn’t hit me what I’ve done," he said after his 7-6, 5-7, 7-6, 6-3 win.

"You would think he’s on a whole other level compared to me."

For the Canberra-born teenager, fame came overnight.

"I went from no-one knowing who I was to people camped outside my house," Kyrgios says in the new Netflix series Break Point.

Watch the trailer for Break Point. Post continues below.

Kyrgios, who has gone on to develop a reputation as the 'bad boy' of tennis, is one of a number of players featuring in the 10-part documentary series, which follows athletes as they compete in Grand Slams and tournaments all over the world.

The 27-year-old is the focal point for the opening episode of the series, which airs today, and explores how his career and expectations of being 'the next big thing' have impacted him

"The first four or five years of my career was just so chaotic," Kyrgios tells his girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, in the series, according to news.com.au.



"When Horse (manager Daniel Horsfall) was on tour with me, when it was basically just him looking after me, he could just see my wellbeing just declining every week."

It got to the point where Kyrgios ended up "drinking every single night".

"My life was spiralling out of control," he shares.

"I was like, 'I can’t keep doing this. I have to be kinder to myself'."

Horsfall also shares the lengths he had to go to, to track Kyrgios down before a game.

"I used to have your location on my phone," he says.

"On some mornings, I would physically have to go and find where you were. What hotel you were staying at, whose house you were staying at. Before tournaments… before a match."

Kyrgios’ mother, Norlaila, also makes an appearance in the series, where she opens up about her concerns for her son.

"I worry about him every day because he’s gone through some really really unhappy times," she says, later adding, "He just became aggressive. He was always angry. Always angry at everything."

Last year, Norlaila told 9News that tennis legend Andy Murray helped save her son’s life when he noticed evidence of self-harm on Kyrgios' body during training and passed on his concern to his manager John Morris.

"The self-harming... I saw that and people told me that.

"I asked him about it and he didn’t want to talk about it at that time. John spoke to me that Andy is worried about Nick because he can see some evidence of self-harm... And I blame others for that. For just pressuring him, criticising him. Even people we thought might be supporting him," she said.

Kyrgios has been no stranger to criticism over the years thanks to his behaviour off and on the court, which has seen him swear at umpires, smash racquets, throw chairs and appear to give up mid pitch.

"What I don't understand, and don't accept, and can't accept is when he starts going into the tank and he stops trying and giving 100 percent," tennis legend, John McEnroe, said in 2017.

"It's ok to show your emotions and in fact I'd like to see that when you're out there by yourself, but when he goes through those periods where he's not competing, that's just a black eye for the sport and a black eye for him."

Speaking about his own mental health in the Netflix series, Kyrgios says he could "never be one of those players again that plays all year round".

"I couldn’t do that. I value my family, my close, close friends and Cossie too much to put tennis in front of that any more I don’t think that’s healthy."

Now 27, Kyrgios says he no longer places expectations on his matches.

"I just want to go out there, have fun, take the pressure off, and then we can try and live a more normal life. It’s much better like this, that’s for sure," he says.

Kyrgios also says he's able to find peace thanks to those around him.

"I think everything around me right now is amazing. You know, I’m fortunate enough to be in a really healthy relationship that’s loving, she supports me, and we just have fun."

Speaking to the Age, Kyrgios said he hopes the series gives people a better insight into who he really is, beyond just a tennis player.

"It was important to me that Netflix saw me for me, and not the same narrative general media talks about," he told the publication.

"I know this will ultimately help the sport grow and bring new fans."

He shared a similar sentiment on Twitter last month, when he clapped back at those who have criticised his impact on the sport.

"After all this, all the media, journalism saying how bad I am for the sport, disrespecting the game and just a pure villain, I am going to be the number one episode on Netflix… to grow our fan base, basically trying to put tennis on the map again," he wrote.

"And essentially putting more money in everyone’s pockets that’s involved with tennis, you all look really ridiculous now... your apology should be as loud as your disrespect was."

If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner. If you're based in Australia, 24-hour support is available through Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.



Break Point is available to watch on Netflix on Friday, January 13.

Feature Image: Netflix/Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty.