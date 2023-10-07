5 things every Brazilian waxer wishes you would stop doing.

Have you ever imagined what it’s like being thisclose to vaginas all day – no, not like that sadly – you know, for work?

The life of a Brazilian waxer is never dull; in fact, sometimes it’s downright disgusting. Let’s just say I’ve had more than a few projectiles fly at my face during my 9-to-5. (And yes, I’ve been propositioned for sex while tweezing.) You’d be surprised at what goes on behind the closed doors of an aesthetician’s room.

Want to help alleviate my (sometimes) torture? Here are five tips that every waxer hopes you’ll heed before heading into the salon:

1. Shower before your appointment.

I am not saying women’s lady bits smell bad, but showering before your appointment is the considerate thing to do. There have been occasions when people come to me directly after horseback riding (really?) as well as a long-distance bike ride (why?), and because of this, the molecules in the room change once your pants are off. It’s just a fact.

2. Please use the handi-wipes in the aesthetician's room for a quick clean-up before things get underway.

Regardless if you feel like you need to or not – just do it. Handi-wipes are to be used for your vagina and, most importantly, your other hole. Wipe front to back and use as many as you want. Trust me – we have more!

There have been far too many appointments that have resulted in someone unknowingly giving me the stink-eye (see what I did there?) because they didn’t take advantage of the magical wipes on the counter. These are the moments that define your aesthetician’s poker face.

3. Please do not have sex before your appointment.

We can tell when you do this, and you are not fooling anyone. I know some people get excited during waxing, but what I am talking about is beyond excited. This is about someone else’s excitement over your impending Brazilian. And I get it. This can be a titillating conversation on the way to your appointment, but please don’t let this turn into an episode of True Detective. Your aesthetician does not need to deal with your lover’s sex-milk.