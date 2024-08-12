Brandon Sklenar won Hollywood heart-throb status in 'It Ends With Us'. His IRL love is more low key.

If you spent any time in the cinema watching the book-to-movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's viral novel It Ends With Us, one prevailing thought will have occurred to you.

Which thought, you ask? That leading man Brandon Sklenar is an actor of both exceptional talent and astounding handsomeness, and that we must know everything about this rising star in Hollywood.

While the actor tends to keep his private life under wraps, he has brought his girlfriend Courtney Salviolo out on the film's press tour, the pair rubbing shoulders with elite Hollywood couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Without further ado, let's delve into the details of their romance and learn more about the woman who has captured Sklenar's heart.

Who is Brandon Sklenar?

Image: Instagram

Brandon Sklenar is an American actor who has been diligently making a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He gained significant recognition for his role as Spencer Dutton in the historical drama series 1923, a spin-off of the popular show Yellowstone.

Sklenar's career has been on an upward trajectory, with his latest project being the film adaptation of It Ends With Us, where he stars alongside Blake Lively.

Born in New Jersey, Sklenar moved to Tinseltown after finishing high school, managing to sign with a talent agent at age 20. Now 34, his talent and on-screen presence have made him a rising star to watch in Hollywood.

Who is Sklenar's girlfriend, Courtney Salviolo?

Image: Instagram

Courtney Salviolo, Brandon Sklenar's girlfriend, is a personal trainer and nutritionist.

While she may not be in the spotlight like her actor boyfriend, Salviolo has her own professional pursuits in the health and fitness industry. She has a passion for wellness, and helping other people reach their fitness goals.

Salviolo came out on the press tour for It Ends With Us, posing in a classic white dress alongside her boyfriend, who looked dapper in an olive green suit.

The pair even posed with Brandon's costar Blake Lively, who was at the event with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

Sklenar told E! News that Lively had grabbed Courtney for the photo and initially he had been unsure about it, given that it would open her up to the public eye.

"I mentioned to Blake I wanted to get Courtney in the photo. Courtney was unsure if that was something she wanted to do. I told her to let me know if she was comfortable with it and we would make it happen," he said.

Image: Getty

Adding, "I’m a private person and very protective over my home life outside of this world. It’s a vulnerable moment knowing the person I love is about to be under the same microscope I am. Especially when their career is very far from this industry."

Sklenar has previously said that he likes to stay home when possible with his girlfriend, referencing the time they were forced to be apart for five months while he was filming 1923.

"It was the first time I had done something like that, where I was gone for that long. It was really jarring because we were in Africa, so you’re 9-11 hours ahead and you can’t really communicate with anybody," he said.

"I’m a homebody – I love to be home with my partner and my dog and my house. The irony is I have a job that takes me everywhere, which I love, too. It’s a weird dichotomy."

It's safe to say that filming It Ends With Us would have been a nice moment for the couple, given that it is set between Maine and Boston in the US.

How did Courtney and Brandon Sklenar meet?

Image: Getty

While we are still waiting to hear the details of Courtney Salviolo and Brandon Sklenar's meet-cute, it's been reported that they have been together since 2022.

The couple have shared multiple posts together on social media since then, giving a glimpse into their private life. From what we can see, it seems to involve a lot of time outdoors, focusing on wellbeing.

Does Brandon Sklenar have a dog?

Image: Instagram

Yes! Brandon and Courtney share a dog together, Remy, who has been a part of Courtney's life for 10 years.

Remy has been a support for Courtney, who has struggled with chronic health issues in the past.

"This little guy has been my lifeline for the past 10+ years," she shared on social media alongside a photo of Remy.

"When I started experiencing chronic pain I felt defeated and lost. Remy stuck right by my side through every pain spell. I will forever recommend an animal for added support during a healing process, or lifestyle transition. Dogs not only give you unconditional love, but they get you moving!"

She took the opportunity to share the benefits of daily outdoor walks, especially with a furry friend in hand. Adorable!