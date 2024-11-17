Brandi Malonson survived the Columbine High School Massacre. No one has seen her in 17 years.

Brandi Malonson was a freshman in high school when she survived the 1999 Columbine shooting that killed twelve of her classmates and one teacher.

Though she was a survivor, life was never the same for Brandi and her family.

"Everybody has that day when something in their life has changed and it's never going to be the same. Columbine is probably that day for us," Brandi's mother, Linda Malonson said, as per Fox 31 Denver.

"She was a normal little teenager until it happened, then after Columbine, I just really think she is a victim of all that. That was day one when it all started. It totally changed our life. It changed everyone's life."

Still grappling with the trauma of the shooting, the year 2000 also marked a period of significant grief for Brandi.

Early in the year, her friends, Stephanie Hart-Grizzell and Nick Kunselman were shot and killed at a Subway near their high school. And later that same year, another close friend took their own life.

Struggling to cope with the continual loss in her life, Brandi turned to drugs after graduating high school. Despite seeking assistance, Brandi struggled with relapse and in 2005, she filed for bankruptcy. The following year, she was convicted of drug possession and identity theft.

On Boxing Day in 2006, while on probation, Brandi left home. And she was never seen again.

Brandi Malonson left home in 2006 and never returned. Image: Facebook/HelpFindBrandiJo

"She left smiling, happy. She said, 'I'm leaving, mom, I'll be back, I promise.' And I've never seen her again," Linda said.

After her disappearance, Brandi's parents received a troubling message that solidified the fear in their minds that something horrible had happened to their daughter. Someone had reached out to Linda and told her that 'They took care of [Brandi]'.

"I still, to this day, do not know what that means. But it was enough to make me go to the sheriff's office in Jefferson County," Linda recalled.

After months of speculation, with some saying Brandi had died of an overdose or was killed, the police were unable to identify what happened to her.

Now, almost 18 years after her disappearance, Brandi's mother is still searching for her daughter.

A Facebook page called 'Help Find Brandi Jo' was set up by Brandi's parents to find out what happened to their daughter.

Their latest post was in February this year on National Missing Person day, urging people to come forward with what they know.

Brandi Malonson's parents are still searching for answers. Facebook/HelpFindBrandiJo

"Our daughter has been missing since December of 2006. We STILL do not have answers. 17 years has gone by and it hurts our souls!!" they wrote. "The investigators say this is not a Cold Case, but it is unless someone comes forward with what they know!"

"Again, please keep Brandi Jo Malonson in your prayers everyday!"

Feature image: Facebook/HelpFindBrandiJo.