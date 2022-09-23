'Brad Pitt and Travis Barker just released skincare lines. And I have 5 important questions.'

Okay, but why are the men celebrities releasing skincare lines. WHO ASKED FOR THESE.

No xx

Recently, Travis Barker and Brad Pitt decided the most urgent thing the world needed right now was two more celebrity skincare lines.

And we politely decline, thanks.

Watch: In other celebrity skincare news, here's Kim Kardashian saying she sleeps in her makeup. Post continues below.

Joining other male celebrities such as Harry Styles, Travis Barker's Barker Wellness Co and Brad Pitt's Le Domaine are the two latest gender-neutral natural skincare companies to join the beauty game.

Just to give you a quick recap that you almost certainly didn't ask for, apparently Barker's wellness brand has actually been around for a while, but this is the first time he's launched skincare.

His collection includes five products, which all feature CBD - a 2-in-1 face mask and cleanser, moisturiser, eye serum, face serum and balm.

As for Pitt's new range, he unveiled the news in a recent interview with British Vogue.

In the piece, the 58-year-old actor said his range features products made from grapes selected from a French vineyard. Because, obviously.

It includes four products - a serum, a cleanser and two creams.

On the official Instagram page of Le Domaine, the bio features a little spiel about what the skincare line stands for and it's... a lot.

The text reads, "Derived of Science and Terroir to be one with both Nature and your own nature. This is harmony. This is respect. This is Le Domaine."

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Because that explains absolutely nothing, here are six very important questions I have about Travis Barker and Brad Pitt's new skincare brands.

1. Does Travis Barker have enough (visible) skin to warrant a skincare line?

Let's start with the most pressing question first, shall we?

In case you missed it, musician Travis Barker - husband of Kourtney Kardashian Barker and the proud face of Barker Wellness Co - has a lot of tattoos. Like, A LOT. He's covered in them - scalp, neck, chin included.

And look, I know people with tattoos are very much allowed to use skincare but, like - sir, you have very little visible skin?

Tattoo care line = missed opportunity.

2. Is Kris Jenner runnning an MLM?

This was less of a statement and more of a fact. Because the more I think about Kris Jenner running an MLM, the more probable it becomes.

Off the back of Barker's announcement, pretty much every person with a keyboard commented on how the Blink-182 drummer has finally succumbed to 'Kardashianisation' - part of which involves releasing a beauty brand.

But what Kris wants, Kris gets.

You're doing amazing, sweetie.

The good news is that she has a lot of grandchildren - so, MORE TO COME.

3. Did Brad Pitt's new brand actually just confuse 'conservatives' with 'preservatives'?

Yes. Yes, they did.

Twitter user @mattxiv pointed this out and I can't stop thinking about it.

Hilarious? Yes. Concerning? Also, yes.

4. Was it really necessary for Brad Pitt to mention that he asks his ex-girlfriends for tips?

In his interview with British Vogue, Pitt repeatedly talks about still being in touch with his ex-girlfriends, which feels unnecessary but okay.

Speaking about how he was inspired by what Gwyneth Paltrow has achieved with the success of wellness brand GOOP, he said, "I love what Gwyneth’s done [with Goop]. She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire. She has always had that in her as a curator, and it’s been a lovely creative outlet for her."

GOOD TO KNOW, THANKS FOR CLEARING THAT UP.

He also said, "Aniston keeps sending me stuff. I haven't tried her haircare, but she sent it. She's all over it, I trust her. Paltrow is all over it too. I'll call her up like, I need a tip."

Bradley, pls

5. Does anyone have some spare change?

Did we also know Brad's anti-ageing serum costs $580? For the serum?

But don't worry because the entire range is refillable, and it only costs between $170 and $530 for top-ups of each product.

Travis' line is also super expensive, so...

We don't know who decided on the prices (Kris), but $200 for an eye serum feels like a lot??

For more from Erin Docherty you can follow her on Instagram.

What are your thoughts on these new celebrity skincare brands? Share them with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Instagram/@travisbarker; @ledomaine.skincare / Serge Chapuis / Famille Perrin