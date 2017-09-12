The genius system Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie use to dress their children.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have six kids together. That’s a whole lot of kids.

And a whole lot of kids usually means spending a whole lot of money on clothes they’ll only be able to wear for a short time.

Branglina, however, have come up with a way to make sure they’re getting the most out of each item of clothing they buy for their kids.

The Jolie-Pitts pretty much just buy a bunch of clothing in neutral colours, and in various sizes, and the kids can wear whatever they want and whatever fits them at the time. So, that’s why you’ll see Shiloh wearing Zahara’s t-shirt and Vivienne wearing Pax’s pants.

It’s called gender neutral clothing, and it’s a trend that’s recently been picked up by UK department store, John Lewis.

Last week, the department store announced they would no longer use ‘girls’ and ‘boys’ labels on children’s clothing because they don’t want to reinforce gender stereotypes.

Parents who walk into a John Lewis department store will no longer find a “boys” and “girls” section – with the online store to soon follow. Instead, shoppers will see a section of pinks, blues, frills and prints all mixed together. Tags on the company’s house-brand clothes also now say “Girls & Boys” or “Boys & Girls”.

Australian department stores David Jones and Myer told Mamamia they have no plans to follow in John Lewis' footsteps, but many parents are already opting to buy their kids gender neutral clothing.

On the Mamamia Out Loud podcast last week, co-host Mia Freedman said she often buys gender neutral clothes for her kids.

"I find myself really steering towards gender neutral colours," she said.

"I have an 11-year-old daughter and a nine-year-old son and I want him to be able to wear her stuff when she grows out of it."

"It's all pretty much the same - the boys wear pink, the girls wear camo - and I just think it's easier if it's all in the one place."

Co-host Holly Wainwright agreed, saying when you have both boys and girls the clothing becomes neutral anyway.

Would you buy gender neutral clothing for your kids?

