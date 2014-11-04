FLUFF: Angelina might need Brad Pitt to be her "First Gentleman" one day.

You might have forgotten, but we haven’t. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, aka Brangelina, aka the most famous couple that began from infidelity (Sorry, Clawson), had a little shindig in August where they put on some nice clothes and said some nice things.

They got married.

And now, one half of Brangelina has dished about the nuptials to Vanity Fair magazine.

“It does feel different. It feels nice to be husband and wife,” Angelina told them.

But in even better news, Ange gave the best indication yet of WHY she and Brad chose to do the legal thing after so many years (and children) together – she might need a political spouse one day.

Asked if she was interested in running for office, Angelina replied, “I am open,”

“Because if you really want to make an extreme change, then you have a responsibility,” she said.

“But I honestly don’t know in what role I would be more useful – I am conscious of what I do for a living, and that (could) make it less possible.”

Whatever, Ange. We’ve decided. We’re already buying our buttons and waving our flags.

But back to the wedding. The Jolie-Pitts do a family celebration way better than the rest of us.

Her six children were her wedding planners. Her mother-in-law picked flowers for the ceremony. And fairies rose up from the rose garden and blessed the newlyweds. Or something like that.

“There was no cake so Pax made a cake. The kids made little pillows for the rings and Knox practiced (being the ring bearer) with an acorn that kept falling off the pillow,” Ange told the magazine.

The Jolie-Pitt clan even wrote the couple’s vows for them.

“They (the kids) did not expect us never to fight, but they always made us promise to say sorry if we do,” she explains. “So they said ‘do you?’ and we said: ‘We do!’”

Come on. Come. On.

It’s official. Brangelina can do no wrong.

