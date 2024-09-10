Two boys have been found dead in their Blue Mountains home. Their mum is under police guard.

A 42-year-old woman is under police guard at a Sydney hospital after two boys aged nine and 11 were found dead inside a Blue Mountains home.

Officers were called to the home at Faulconbridge, in the Blue Mountains west of Sydney, just before 1pm on Tuesday.

They arrived to discover the bodies of two boys, aged nine and 11, which had been found by a family member.

A crime scene was established and police are investigating.

A 42-year-old woman was taken to Westmead Hospital under police guard. She is in a stable condition.

There was no ongoing threat to the community and police were not looking for anyone else.

Local officers are investigating the deaths with the help of homicide detectives.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

