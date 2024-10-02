'I've been using box dye for 10 years. There are the 7 tricks I use.'

Thanks to our brand partner, CLAIROL

I know I've spoken about this before but for those of you who are unaware, I've been colouring my hair for over 10 years.

I know some say you 'shouldn't' but after a bad allergic reaction in the salon, I started doing it at home and have never looked back. Because of this, I've picked up quite a few tricks to getting the best results — and not being one to gatekeep, I thought I'd share them with you.

So, if you're colouring your hair at home, whether it's a switch from salon to home colour like me or just touching up your roots between salon visits, these tips will help you achieve that fresh salon-look.

Use root touch-ups.

My best tip is not to use full box dyes every time you colour your hair.

Root touch-ups blend seamlessly with your regrowth, matching from root to tip, meaning you can keep your hair looking healthy and avoid the 'box dye black' stained dark ends. I only fully colour my hair about four times a year and the rest of the time I touch up my roots.

Fortunately, Clairol has a range of products that are not only super easy to use but offer 100 per cent grey coverage (hallelujah!) and also match salon shades. Last year I discovered the Permanent Root Touch-Up and for me, it's been an absolute game-changer and a hefty time-saver. It comes with a one-time-use smaller permanent colour cream, the activator, a salon-style brush and its own bowl.

That's a big part of making your roots blend seamlessly and saving time between salon visits. Just mix, brush, wait 10 minutes (even 15, if your greys are truly greying), rinse, condition and dry — and you'd never know it was done at home in record time!

Image: Supplied.

Avoid colouring freshly washed hair.

Do not colour freshly washed hair. Wash it at least 24 hours before, using a clarifying shampoo to remove any build-up.

Why? You don't want it dirty on the day you colour, but you also want your natural oils to have a chance to build up, protecting your scalp from irritation and forming a protective barrier. If it's happened to you before, you know exactly what I'm talking about.

Invest in salon-style tools.

Truth be told, I always keep the brushes from my Clairol root touch-up kit. They're slightly angled, making them so much better than the straight brush I purchased.

If you're not using this kit, do make sure to get yourself an application brush and mixing bowl, like they use in salons and invest in a box of latex gloves. These tools really make a difference in how evenly you apply your hair colour.

Petroleum jelly is your friend.

To protect your skin from staining, layer petroleum jelly around your hairline and over the tops of your ears before colouring — you can thank me later.

We want to make sure we reach all the way into the roots around our hairline, but how many times have we ended up with stains and had to scrub, scrub and scrub again? This tip makes it as easy as wiping off with a cotton pad and water.

Follow the directions on the box.

They're there for a reason. A strand test is great when using a new product as it allows you to see how your hair will react, how the colour will turn out and how long it takes to process.

Make sure to check the colour change guide on the back of the box and use it as your reference for before and after tonal changes. Don't rely on the image on the front — it can lead to disappointment. Also don't leave the dye on for too long, as all it will do is dry out and damage your hair, making it look dull and dark.

Always double up on dye.

If you have shoulder-length hair or longer, double up and grab two boxes of colour. You don't have to use it all, but there's nothing worse than anxiously realising too late that you don't have enough product.

Only mix one box initially, as you may not need both. You can always mix half and half of the products and save some for next time (if you've mixed it in that salon-type bowl I really recommend you get).

Leave washing your hair for as long as possible.

Leave washing your hair for as long as possible after colouring it. You want the cuticle to smooth back down and really lock the colour in.

When you do wash it, invest in shampoo and conditioner for colour-treated hair, as well as a hydrating hair mask. This will help ensure your hair stays in the best possible condition post-colouring.

With that being said, if you're looking for me, I'll be in the bathroom touching up my roots before work now that I've done this.

Shop Clairol Permanent Root Touch-Up online for easy salon results.

Feature Image: Supplied.