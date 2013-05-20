The Boston bomber is now a teen heart throb. WTF?

By ROSIE WATERLAND

Meet the teenage girls who are taking fan-dom to a scary new level.

Forget Justin Bieber. Forget One Direction. The newest hottie capturing the hearts of millions? Accused Boston bomber, 19-year-old Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. Or Jahar, as they’ve taken to affectionately calling him.

A group of mainly teenage girls have been furiously tweeting under the hashtag #freejahar, as well as starting Facebook groups and blogs, filled with picture collages, love hearts and glittery graphics. Each of them dedicated to the accused terrorist.

It’s like he’s a pop star.

Thousands of girls tweet at the #freejahar hashtag every day. There are countless ‘Free Jahar’ Facebook pages, some with hundred and hundreds of members, mostly women and girls, who post photos to show their support for the accused bomber. Take a look:

18-year-old Alisha, declared on Twitter earlier this week that she plans on getting one of Dzhokhar’s tweets (from before his arrest) tattooed on her arm.

Alisha has since stated that she will hold off on the tattoo for now, at the request of her family, but her constant tweeting shows that the obsession has by no means abated.

In an interview with The NY Post, she insists that she isn’t just a ‘fan girl’ but also someone who is genuinely concerned about Dzhokhar’s rights.

Alisha said she read all of his tweets and came to the conclusion he is innocent. “I don’t see it,” she says, regarding any possibility Tsarnaev was involved with the bombings….