Borce Ristevski has been sentenced to nine years for the manslaughter of his wife Karen.

Borce Ristevski, who killed his wife Karen before dumping her body in Victorian bushland and spinning a “web of lies” has been jailed for nine years for the high-profile manslaughter.

The 47-year-old victim was found covered in branches eight months after she went missing in 2016, with Ristevski lying to his bride’s family and taking part at her funeral as a pallbearer, playing the part of an “innocent, grieving widower”.

The son of Borce Ristevski, Anthony Rickard, has claimed his father pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his wife Karen Ristevski to avoid details of his wife’s relationship with his son coming out in court.

Ristevski, 55, pleaded guilty last month to the manslaughter of his wife Karen almost three years after she went missing in June 2016.

“I gave him an ultimatum,” Mr Rickard told news.com.au at the time.

“I told him ‘If you don’t get up and be a man I’ll go into the (witness) box and tell them exactly what went on behind closed doors’.”

Rickard, Borce Ristevski’s son from a previous marriage, had repeated earlier claims that he and his stepmother had a sexual relationship.

He said his father knew of their relationship for years after he first approached him about it in 2006, but his father “did nothing” and “didn’t protect me”.

The aunty of Karen Ristevski, Patricia Gray, attacked husband Borce’s eleventh hour confession as a selfish move.

She told the Herald Sun the move is too little, too late and Borce Ristevski will not explain why he did it.

“He has done this for selfish reasons,” she told the newspaper.

“He is either covering up for someone or just can’t face it. I don’t know.”

The manslaughter confession from Borce Ristevski averted the need for a high-profile murder trial.

Ristevski was charged in December 2017 after a lengthy investigation that involved listening devices and CCTV footage analysis.

He allegedly killed his 47-year-old wife at their Avondale Heights home on June 29, 2016 and took her Mercedes-Benz roadster to dispose of the body in bushland.

Eight months later, her skeletal remains were found between logs in Macedon Regional Park.