The 8 best spicy reads that aren't all-out smutty.

I read a lot of smut.

(Sorry, Mum.)

But I do. Is it because I'm not getting any irl? Maybe. Is it because men written by women are the best kind of men? Most likely.

But while I feel right at home diving into the dirtiest of storylines, I can appreciate that some of the books I read might scare off anyone who's dipping their toe into spicy reads for the first time.

That's when you need some entry-level smut; some soft spice, some gentle jiggy (okay I was stretching with that last one).

Sexy books that won't make you blush when you see them on your nightstand. That won't have you hiding the pages on the bus, praying the guy behind you isn't reading over your shoulder.

Some gateway smut, if you will.

One thing you must know if you're considering delving into #SpicyTok is that there is an official (unofficial) smut rating system. It looks a little like this:

🌶️ — Closed-door romance with passionate kisses and heated glances. Think lingering touches and romantic tension, but you're not in the bedroom with the characters. Perfect for readers who prefer their romance clean and sweet.

🌶️🌶️ — Some steamy scenes, but written with subtle language and tasteful fade-outs. Includes makeout sessions and sensual tension, with intimate moments described in moderate detail. No throbbing members here.

🌶️🌶️🌶️ — We're getting into the nitty gritty here, with clear descriptions of physical encounters. Nothing is left to the imagination, but the language remains tasteful. Multiple spicy scenes throughout the book with emotional depth.

🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️ — We're getting proper explicit at this point, with frequent intimate scenes described in… alarming detail. Features mature themes, passionate encounters and direct language. The steam level is a significant part of the storyline.

🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️ — Down and dirty, no-holds-barred explicit content with very detailed scenes, explicit language, possibly some left-of-centre kink and/or potentially ~questionable~ themes. These books are essentially erotic fiction, where the sex pretty much IS the plot.

Following this rating system is a nice and easy way to not get in over your head — you won't find neck-deep in a reverse harem f**k fest when you were just looking for a sweet romance with some steamy makeout sessions, for example.

For this particular assortment of recs, I've tried to stick to reads that are between one and three chillies, but let's be real, smut is a very subjective subject, and my three chillis could be your five, so just proceed with caution — and above all, enjoy.

It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey.

It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey.

I need to lead with this Tessa Bailey classic because it was one of the first non-romantasy, mildly smutty books that I've read in recent times. I was looking for something fun, easy to digest with just enough spice to make it racy (but not enough to make it uncomfortable to read on the bus on the way to work). This delivered.

When LA socialite Piper Bellinger gets exiled to a tiny fishing town in Washington, she expects it to be a total nightmare. Instead, she finds herself drawn to gruff sea captain Brendan Taggart, who's as sexy as he is horrified by her big-city, party-girl ways. This opposites-attract romance sizzles with sexual tension and a smattering of spicy scenes, while delivering genuine emotional depth. Think Schitt's Creek meets steamy romance. 🌶️🌶️🌶️

Hook, Line and Sinker by Tessa Bailey.

Hook, Line and Sinker by Tessa Bailey.

Okay, yes, this is the second in the Bellinger sisters series, but it deserves its very own mention, because it steps up the smut slightly (we're probably talking three to four chillis here), but is still written in Tessa Bailey's trademark fun, romantic-comedy style.

This time it's Piper's younger sister, Hannah Bellinger, in the spotlight — and she's crashing in the spare bedroom of Fox Thornton, Westport's most notorious ladies' man. Because of course she is.

Fox has always been the town's guaranteed good time, but something about Hannah makes him want to be more than just another casual fling. Between late-night music sharing sessions and domestic moments that blur the lines of friendship, the chemistry in this slow-burn romance had me clutching my pearls. Lightly. 🌶️🌶️🌶️

Drop Dead by Lily Chu.

Drop Dead by Lily Chu.

"Spicy but not too spicy," is how Mamamia creative director Matt described this book to me, and doesn't that sound just perfect for budding smut lovers? An enemy-to-lovers story about two rival journalists who have to work on the same story, this one follows obituary writer Nadine Barbault, who, after publishing the obituary of famous author Dot Voline, discovers she is very much alive. Awkward. Things get even more complicated when her longtime rival, Wesley Chen, gets involved.

When Dot mysteriously offers them exclusive access to a decades-old scandal, the enemy journos must work together for three weeks in her sprawling mansion. This one's been given a low spice rating online, so it's perfect for your smut starter kit. 🌶️

Beach Read by Emily Henry.

Beach Read by Emily Henry.

Mamamia's Entertainment Editor Tina Burke has a lot of feelings about Emily Henry, and she's definitely not the only one. Beach Read is perhaps one of the best-selling author's most-recced books, and the low spice level is some perfect entry-level smut. Set in a beach town, this rom-com follows author January Andrews — who writes bestselling romance novels, but no longer believes in love — and Augustus Everett, an author of literary fiction who is stuck in a rut.

The frenemies find that they're living in neighbouring beachside properties for the summer. Soon, they agree to put their years-long animosity aside to work together and get out of their respective writing slumps.

You guys, there's a reason enemies-to-friends-lovers is a well-worn trope… 🌶️🌶️

Cross The Line by Simone Soltani.

Cross The Line by Simone Soltani.

Where my Daniel Ricciardo girlies at? This F1 rom-com has everything you need in a sporty spice book: sexy race car driver, brother's best friend vibes, slow-burn romance… Admittedly, readers have to wait until about 70 per cent of the way into the book for any real spicy scenes, and overall the steamy moments aren't that overwhelming, but that's what you came for right? Plus, there's good tension and build-up sprinkled throughout the story. A solid entry point into smutty reading.

When Dev Anderson's career hits a snag after a social media disaster, his best friend's sister, Willow Williams, might just be the perfect solution as his social media manager. Of course, the steamy kiss they shared last year is throwing a big ol' spanner in the works, professionally speaking. Yikes. 🌶️🌶️🌶️

Powerless by Lauren Roberts.

Powerless by Lauren Roberts.

Another lightly-spiced read, Powerless is shifting into romantasy territory, I'll admit — but if you want some extra sparkle with your spice, get this one into your hot little hands.

It's got delicious enemies-to-lovers tension. It's got slow-burn romance. It's got a sassy, smart thief FMC who survives by pretending to be something she's not (a person with magical powers, in a world where not having them is a death sentence). A hot, morally questionable Prince, a literal fight for survival in the 'Purging Trials'… Think The Hunger Games with magic and a dash of forbidden love. 🌶️

Wildfire by Hannah Grace.

Wildfire by Hannah Grace.

Somewhat controversially, I'm going to recommend the second in the Maple Hills series as a place to start for anyone who ready to move into the smut-verse. There's no denying the first in this series, Icebreaker, is a must-read for any spice connoisseur, but it is a little… heavier than Wildfire, which is pretty wholesome in comparison. And while, sure, it's handy to know the original players in the game (Nate and Anastasia), you can definitely get away with reading Aurora and Russ' story first, if you're just warming up.

Think: awkwardness when they bump into each other for the first time after their hot and heavy one-night stand, sexual tension so thick you could slice it, hiding in the sports shed for an illicit shag, kids making fun of the main duo liking each other (did I mention they're summer camp counsellors? So it's not THAT weird).

It's the perfect blend of cute moments and spice, and I wish you well on your journey. Two chillis, no notes. 🌶️🌶️

The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood.

The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood.

Meet Olive Smith, a brilliant Ph.D. student who, in a moment of panic, kisses a stranger to convince her best friend she's dating someone. Solid plan. That stranger turns out to be Dr Adam Carlsen, the notoriously grumpy young professor known for making students cry, which sounds like a recipe for disaster unless you're a romance reader… in which case it sounds like the absolute perfect premise.

It's a fake relationship-turns-real tale as old as time: between coffee dates, shared lab spaces, and a steamy science conference, this delightful STEM romance features the perfect blend of fake dating, grumpy-sunshine dynamics, and enough chemistry to keep you on your toes.

Bonus: It's the first in the series, so if you love it, you can keep coming back for more with Love on the Brain and Loathe to Love You. 🌶️🌶️

Alix Nicholson is Mamamia's Senior Weekend Editor. She loves a smutty book (duh) and if you want more of her recs and rantings, you can follow her on Instagram or TikTok.

