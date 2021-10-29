"It ends with a killer twist." The 9 books we couldn't put down this month.

This month I devoured a fast-paced thriller that reminded me of We Need To Talk About Kevin, and a life-affirming novel that made me stop carrying around the weight of all my life's regrets.
Big month!
The rest of the Mamamia team have been reading some fast-paced thrillers from some of Australia's best crime authors, a memoir from one of Hollywood's most intriguing stars, and a couple of Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestsellers.
Here are the nine books we couldn't put down this month:
The Push by Ashley Audrain
"One of my favourite books of all time is We Need To Talk About Kevin. The Push is basically the female version of that. It's an intense thriller about a mum who doesn't bond with her newborn daughter and then begins to wonder whether there might be something not quite right about her. It ends with a killer twist that will haunt you for days after you've put the book down." - Keryn Donnelly, Pop Culture Editor
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid