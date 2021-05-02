"All I can say is... the twist." The 9 books we couldn't put down this month.

April has been a brilliant month for reading.

This month, the Mamamia office has been reading the debut non-fiction book from our very own Jessie Stephens, plus some twisty thrillers, and some old favourites.

Without further ado, here are the books we couldn't put down in April 2021.

Image: Allen and Unwin.

"Love Objects is by Australian author Emily Maguire and it’s stunning. It’s for anyone who loved Honeybee or Boy Swallows Universe." - Keryn.

"Love Objects follows three characters, Nic, who lives with hoarding disorder, Will, who has been released from prison following a drug charge, and Lena, whose life was going well until a man filmed her having sex without her consent. It’s a book about family and class, and peers into the worlds of ordinary Australians who lead fascinating lives." - Jessie.

Image: Pan Macmillan.

"Heartsick got me out of my reading slump SO fast. I sped through it in two days and then wanted to go back and start it again straight away. It follows three different stories of love and heartbreak that are all equally interesting. Honestly, I did not have a preference for one of them! I have never been so enthralled by a book to take it to the bathroom and walk to the bus stop... while reading it. So good. I am yelling at EVERYONE to read it right now." - Emma

Image: Penguin.

"I read The Whispers by Heidi Perks in a weekend. It tells the story of a mum, Anna, who has disappeared after a night out, and the four friends she has left behind. Rumours circulate at the school gates and it quickly becomes clear everyone has a secret. This book gave me Liane Moriarty vibes, kept me guessing, and had a killer twist." - Polly

Image: Penguin Random House.

"I recently re-read Mindy Kaling's first book Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns). I always read this when I'm in a bit of a creative rut.

"Mindy is the self-deprecating humour queen and always makes me feel 100 per cent better about myself just from listening to all her stories. She has such a great way of showing women they're beautiful and literally the best species on earth just by owning her roles and talking about her own life experiences." - Emily

Image: Pan Macmillan Australia.

"I had it sitting on my shelf for years and I finally, finally, read A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara. If there's anyone out there who, like me, put this one off for a while because the hype kind of turned you off it, I'm here to tell you to just dive in.

"It might even be nudging To Kill a Mockingbird out of its top spot on my list. I cried so violently hard that my neighbours are probably worried about me, but it's a story I'll never forget." - Caitlin

Image: Hachette Australia.

"Over a million copies of The Silent Patient have been sold so far, and by the end of the book, you'll understand why.

"The psychological thriller follows the story of Alice Berenson, a woman who killed her husband one night and hasn't spoken a word since, and Theo Faber, the criminal psychotherapist who believes he is the only person who can get through to her.

"All I can say is... the twist." - Keryn.

Image: Penguin Books Australia.

"It's the most interesting and colourful portrayal of how your past almost always f**ks up your future." - Katie

Image: Hachette Australia.

"I've become what you might call 'sober-curious' in the past year or so, and have started to read 'quit-lit' in an attempt to examine my relationship with alcohol. Catherine Grey is a London-based journalist who spent years as an alcoholic before getting sober in 2014. This book is part memoir, part self-help book. It's searingly honest, beautifully written, funny, helpful and not remotely preachy." - Polly

Image: HarperCollins Australia.

"It's such an engaging take on racism and gentrification in New York." - Anna

