Just 17 genius last-minute Book Week costumes if you... totally forgot about Book Week.

For many parents, the idea of having to come up with a creative Book Week costume for an online ‘parade’ while in lockdown, is an understandable nightmare.

Not only are many of us working and homeschooling, but we are also navigating a stressful existence that includes not being able to leave our homes; let alone pop to the shops to chuck a Harry Potter outfit into the trolley.

We are tired and we are juggling many balls, but if your kids love to dress up and you need a laugh, why not all step away from the mathematics spreadsheets and science experiments and take a scroll through these 16 genius and simple costume ideas for Book Week 2021.

Then whip out the scissors and the textas and get your kids to help you make one of them, which if nothing else will give you a break from the fractions.

The Wimpy Kid

While this amazing parent came up with the full Wimpy Kid ‘stick man’ outfit, a quick mask drawn and made on the back of a cereal box is really all you need for a 2021 online Book Week event.

Pig the Pug

This quick-thinking mum couldn’t source a last minute costume for her preschooler but did find a doggy eye mask, which when twinned with a cute brownish greyish tracksuit became an instant Pig the Pug! Genius.

Scott Pape (The Barefoot Investor)

Okay, I confess this is my 10-year-old son. Last year he was not keen on Book Week, but he quite enjoyed the laughs he got from the teachers as the family-friendly financial advisor, Scott Pape.

He wore my husband’s work shirt and jeans with a piece of orange card as a nod to Scott and ING Bank. All up, it took us about four minutes.

The boy ‘robber’ from Gangsta Granny

A great quick costume that takes not much prep, depending on what you have lying around at home. Use an old black beanie and cut eye holes for a balaclava (unless you have an actual balaclava, which is honestly a bit creepy).

Then use a black t-shirt and shorts and a plain white or cream pillowcase for the ‘loot’.

Sirius Black from Harry Potter

This could depend on your child’s hair because not everyone has last minute access to a Sirius-esque wig like this dress-up loving mum.

But for those with curly-headed kids or brown wigs, draw (or stick on a moustache), add a brown jacket, a stick for a wand and complete the look with a crazy ’straight outta Azkaban’ facial expression.

David Attenborough

This might just be the cutest David Attenborough ever! Another straightforward wear-what-you-got-on-hand costume with possible eyebrow additions, depending on which era of David your kid wants to go as.

This cutie looks like a classic modern day David, holding a little Kinkajou as an accessory. Perfect for the animal lovers.

Count Olaf from Lemony Snicket series

Some wig or crazy hair action is required here, but this is another fun choice if you happen to have some dress-up bits to hand. There’s the option to draw on a beard and paint a toilet roll in gold for the spyglass.

If your child enjoys staying cosy in a dressing gown, this is the costume for them!

Ash and Pikachu

Got a cap and a white t-shirt? A Pikachu toy? Easy done in a few seconds. One for dedicated Pokemon lovers only, just like this sweet seven-year-old.

Zac Power

This costume involved simply dressing the two kids in their existing jeans, t-shirts, sunnies and backpacks. The clever mum attached whatever gadgets she could find such as toy binoculars, torches etc to create the full Zac Power ‘spy’ kids.

Miss Trunchbull from Matilda

A classic Roald Dahl character brought to life by a repurposed jumper with paint to become Trunchbull’s Olympic uniform. Mum added a mix of accessories and bits she had on hand from discount stores. A great option for girls with long hair - a messy bun and a monobrow drawn on completes this excellent look.

The Book With No Pictures

A win for the lowest maintenance of parents here - a plain t-shirt with a gibberish quote from the book written on it, which in this case is ‘Blork Blurff’! Cute.

Harry Potter

Okay, so this is a cheat entry as so many parents will have done Harry Potter in years gone by, it might be a case of re-using what you already have in the cupboard.

Even without the cloak, a quick zig-zag on the forehead and a pair of old glasses on top of whatever your kid is already wearing makes for a Harry Potter when he’s on school holidays.

Harry the Dirty Dog

This super sweet dirty dog was put together with some old black leggings and a top with white paint spotted on. Luckily, mum already had the ears on hand but the nose and tail were made with a sharpie and a Cruskits box!

The Bugalugs Bum Thief and Dorothy

While this gorgeous Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz costume needs a bit more pre-planning, the Bugalugs bum thief is much more straightforward.

Crack out your eyeliner, mascara or face paint for the beard, an old beanie, a shirt and shorts and a pillowcase or hessian sack for the ‘bums’.

Things 1 and 2

A great one for twins or siblings that are happy to dress the same! This clever mum just used some old red t-shirts, a bit of sticky white paper, a black sharpie, and blue hairspray from Woolies. Be sure to add the blue hairspray to your next online grocery order.

Mr Strong

A big box and some red paint (or lots of red paper) are all you need for the legendary Mr Strong costume. Your little person can wear what they choose underneath and be free to play as soon as you take the obligatory photo.

Are you dressing your kids up for Book Week this year? Do you have any good hacks or cute costumes to share and distract us from all the bad COVID news? Please post below or share with us over in our Mamamia Parent Facebook group.

