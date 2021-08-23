Just 17 genius last-minute Book Week costumes if you... totally forgot about Book Week.

For many parents, the idea of having to come up with a creative Book Week costume for an online ‘parade’ while in lockdown, is an understandable nightmare.

Not only are many of us working and homeschooling, but we are also navigating a stressful existence that includes not being able to leave our homes; let alone pop to the shops to chuck a Harry Potter outfit into the trolley.

We are tired and we are juggling many balls, but if your kids love to dress up and you need a laugh, why not all step away from the mathematics spreadsheets and science experiments and take a scroll through these 16 genius and simple costume ideas for Book Week 2021.

Then whip out the scissors and the textas and get your kids to help you make one of them, which if nothing else will give you a break from the fractions.

The Wimpy Kid

