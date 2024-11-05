OPINION: Bonnie Blue's plan to sleep with 'barely legal' Schoolies is more than a headline-grabbing controversy.

Schoolies is often seen as the first step into adulthood, a time when teenagers celebrate the end of their schooling journey and embrace newfound freedom.

But this year, an unsettling figure has cast a shadow over the event: Bonnie Blue, a 25-year-old adult content creator who has openly boasted about targeting "barely legal" boys at Schoolies, intending to film intimate encounters for profit on her OnlyFans platform.

This isn't just another headline-grabbing controversy; it's a stark reminder of how exploitation can be normalised and overlooked, and why we need to address it urgently.

Bonnie Blue isn't just any OnlyFans creator; she's an incredibly wealthy, high-profile figure in the world of online pornography. And while I want to make it abundantly clear that this article is not about shaming those who create or consume adult content, it's crucial to draw a line when that content preys on the vulnerable — because what sets Bonnie apart isn't just her content; it's her tactics.

Known for provocative and often controversial material designed to stir outrage, rage-bait, and draw in viewers, she, alongside fellow OnlyFans creator Annie Knight, recently declared plans to attend Schoolies with a specific, targeted goal: to seek out "barely legal" boys, take their virginities, and film these encounters for their own platforms.

This isn't just a shocking headline or viral TikTok; it's completely exploitative, and it capitalises on the naivety and vulnerabilities of young people at a transformative point in their lives.

Watch: Bonnie Blue shares how she has made money from 18-year-olds, dads and husbands.

What's most concerning is the blatant power imbalance at play. Bonnie Blue, at 25 years old, is a financially powerful, mentally mature woman who knows exactly what she is doing. It's calculated. She seeks out boys who are freshly 18 — technically adults but far from understanding the complexities of exploitation, power dynamics, and manipulation.

For these boys, Schoolies is their first experience of unsupervised independence. Many of them are products of a society where mainstream pornography has conditioned them to view any and all sexual experiences as a measure of status, validation, and their ticket to 'manhood', making them perfect targets for someone like Bonnie.

Imagine being an 18-year-old boy, celebrated among peers for being chosen by a famous adult star. In the rush of hormones and ego, he may see it as the pinnacle of achievement. But in reality, Bonnie profits from their moments of naivety for years to come, turning their fleeting five minutes of impulsivity into a lifetime of ubiquitous monetised content. The power imbalance here is not just evident; it is glaring. And while Bonnie may see this as a win for her brand, it's an exploitation of young, impressionable boys who are not yet equipped to grasp the long-term consequences.

To understand why Bonnie Blue's actions are so insidious, we need to look at the larger context the role of porn in shaping the beliefs of young men. From an early age, boys are exposed to content online that tells them their value lies in sexual conquests. The portrayal of aggressive, dominance-based masculinity permeates their understanding of relationships, sex, and self-worth. This grooming starts subtly and builds over time, turning what should be a natural part of life into a race for validation. By the time they reach 18, many boys have internalised the idea that their worth as men is proven through the number of sexual partners they can boast about. This belief, which has been ingrained over years of conditioning, primes them for exploitation.

Bonnie Blue preys on this cultural conditioning, using it to her advantage and she knows that these boys, steeped in the idea that any sexual advance is the ultimate form of social currency, will jump at the chance to be featured in her content. They see her attention as a badge of honour, not realising the price they're paying — exploitation disguised as opportunity.

When I posted a video, which has now gained significant traction, raising concerns about Bonnie's intentions, I called the Meriton Suites in Surfers Paradise, the hotel where she had directed boys via social media videos to meet her, and the response was telling. While many supported the call for action, a significant portion of comments from men said things like, "You're the biggest cockblock" or "These boys are just having fun." This reaction is a testament to how deep the issue runs. When even grown men dismiss blatant exploitation as "just fun," it showcases that we're dealing with a major systemic issue - one that normalises predatory behaviour and masks it under the guise of empowerment or personal freedom.

This is where the narrative becomes even more alarming. Are we really at a point in time where a 25-year-old millionaire targeting teenage boys for content is viewed as "fun" or "empowering"? When does seeking validation cross the line into being preyed upon? If society glamorises behaviour like Bonnie Blue's, we're not just failing these young people; we're complicit in their exploitation.

In response to my video, Bonnie Blue defended her actions, stating, "You can't be phoning up putting in a complaint about something that hasn't happened and implying that these men are underage and they're going to be intoxicated, which they're not."

She claimed that participants would need to provide passports, fill out consent forms, and be breathalysed to prove they were sober. She dismissed any suggestion of blurred lines, adding, "We couldn't even sell the content if they are under 18." But Bonnie's response fails to address the core of the issue: legality alone does not erase the ethical implications of her actions. This isn't about hypothetical scenarios of underage involvement; it's about the deeper truth of how power, influence, and societal grooming intersect to create an environment ripe for exploitation. While Bonnie points to consent forms and age verification as her safety net, exploitation is far more complex than a signature on paper. True consent demands freedom from coercion, manipulation, or the subtle influence of power imbalances.

Bonnie's assurances fall short because they ignore the societal conditioning that these boys have faced their entire lives. To dismiss the community and I's concerns as unfounded or overactive, as Bonnie implies, is to overlook the systemic nature of this issue. It's not just about age or intoxication; it's about recognising how easily influence can be wielded over impressionable individuals who are eager for validation. Bonnie's claim that she operates within the boundaries of legality does not absolve her of the ethical responsibility she holds. Exploiting teenage boys under the guise of content creation is not empowerment; it's predation with a profitable veneer.

As a survivor of child sexual abuse, I am deeply aware of how mainstream pornography can distort perceptions of sexuality and reinforce harmful beliefs. Growing up, mainstream porn only seemed to validate my experience, embedding the idea that what I endured was part of an ultimate sexual fantasy rather than a serious violation. This is why I am so passionate about confronting predatory behaviour disguised as consensual content, especially when it targets young, impressionable people. I know firsthand the damage caused when society normalises exploitation, and I believe we have a duty to protect today's youth from being conditioned by these toxic messages.

Bonnie Blue's actions are part of a broader trend where predatory behaviour is being sanitised and repackaged as 'viral' content. Her boastful declarations aren't just strategies for attention; they are a statement that says, "I can do this, and people will watch." And watch they do whether out of curiosity, shock, or twisted admiration. This isn't just about one content creator; it's about the normalisation of using others' vulnerabilities for profit and entertainment. The question we need to ask ourselves is: how did we get here? How have we actually reached a point where exploitation is not only accepted but celebrated as a savvy business move? When someone like Bonnie Blue turns the manipulation of teenage boys into a spectacle, it reflects a society more interested in going viral than in protecting the vulnerable.

It's not enough to call out Bonnie Blue for her actions; we need systemic change. We need comprehensive education programs that teach boys to see beyond the toxic conditioning they've grown up with. They need to know that their worth is not defined by or tied to every sexual conquest and that true strength lies in understanding their own boundaries and recognising when they are being manipulated. Schools should implement porn literacy and consent education that goes beyond the basics. Boys should be taught that consent is not just about saying "yes" but understanding the power dynamics and emotional repercussions involved. They should learn that being featured in content isn't a badge of honour but a decision that can have lasting impacts on their mental health and future.

Bonnie Blue's actions are not isolated; they are emblematic of a larger issue where influencers and content creators are able to blur the lines of morality and legality for profit. It's a reminder that society's obsession with fame and virality can cloud its judgement, turning what should be clear cases of predatory behaviour into moments of controversy rather than accountability.

We need to hold individuals and platforms accountable for allowing such behaviour to proliferate. And yes, we need businesses, like Meriton Suites, to step up and take action to protect their young guests. While Meriton's response to my call was indeed proactive, it should serve as a reminder to all businesses that ensuring the safety of young people isn't an optional exercise; it's a fundamental duty.

When I think back to my own Schoolies trip, full of laughter, carefree moments, and the joy of shared experience, I want today's teenagers to have that same opportunity — untainted by predatory behaviour and exploitation. Schoolies should be a celebration of coming of age, not an arena where the naivety of youth is commodified by those with power and wealth. It's time we take a stand against the normalisation of exploitation. This means challenging the narratives we've accepted for too long, educating our youth, and calling out those who seek to profit from the vulnerabilities of others. We need to draw a line and say, this far, and no further. Because when we allow exploitation to be glamorised and celebrated, we are complicit in the harm it causes. And that is a price no society should be willing to pay.

Harrison James is a survivor, award-winning activist, speaker, and co-founder of the acclaimed #YourReferenceAintRelevant campaign, which is calling for the abolition of good character references in court for convicted child sex offenders by governments nationwide.

Feature Image: @bonnie_blue_xox Instagram.