So, people in Bondi went to the beach. What are we really upset about?

Is there a site quite as contentious - quite as riddled with tension - as the sweeping, white sand crescent of Bondi Beach?

Journalists knew what their weekend story would be before midnight on Friday.

They'd seen the weather reports.

They knew that while 12 local government areas (LGAs) were still operating with curfews and limited outdoor time, those closer to the coast were restricted by neither.

It would be the height of the Tale of Two Sydneys. A story told by snapshots of crowded beaches. Glistening, clear water. Sand peppered with thousands of beachgoers. A calculated camera angle that makes it look as though everyone is shoulder to shoulder, when, in fact, there are a few metres between them.

The message across newspapers, news bulletins and social media was clear.

Some are living in paradise. Beside the most beautiful beaches in the world. They're swimming and they're sunbathing, and most aren't even wearing a mask.

This is the scene at Bondi Beach this arvo. @GladysB where is the army? Or the police? Or it doesn't matter because these are your people and the rules don't apply to them. You are a disgrace. Resign#GutlessGladys #COVID19nsw #sydneylockdown pic.twitter.com/PHAw1ulVbS — Lady Thike (@Lady_Thike) September 11, 2021

Others are living in hell.

People in those 12 LGAs watched on. One woman described to me feeling as though: "Everyone had been invited to a party except me".

While some Sydneysiders ate fish and chips on the beach, watching the sunset, others were followed home by police, questioned about why they were still out after nine.

While some enjoyed expansive parks and an ocean swim, others wondered when their basketball rings would be returned, so they might have something to do outdoors.