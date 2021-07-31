SEX DIARIES: 'I didn’t think I was into bondage. Then my date tied me to his bed.'

His body leant over mine as I felt the full force of his weight pinning me down.

With one hand, he gripped my bare breast tightly, before slipping his fingers between my legs.

Running his fingertips up the inside of my thigh, he finally reached my wet and wanting clitoris.

Slowly he began to tease me, moving his thumb back and forth across the engorged flesh.

I strained mercilessly beneath him, groaning for more.

I needed him inside me right now.

As he kissed along my neck, I threw my head back in frustration.

I couldn’t take this much longer.

Wriggling under him, I begged his body to take mine.

Suddenly, he grabbed my arms and twisted them above my head.

With a jolt, my eyes burst open, looking up at Declan as he reached across the bed.

Pulling out a black tie from his bedside table, he looked at me suggestively.

I nodded my consent, and he gently wound it around my wrists before looping it through the headboard.

This was new.

Grinning down at me, Declan quickly kissed my lips. Sucking me in, his tongue circled mine before he bit down, and I cried out for more.

Restrained and under his control, I’d never felt more turned on in my life.

Climbing on top, Declan slowly began to push himself inside me.

The pleasure rushed through my body, reaching every single cell.

Learning to pull on the silk that bound me, I lifted my hips up, urging him in deeper.

As he thrust harder and harder, I pulled myself against the headboard, until I was screaming out in pure ecstasy.

After a three-year, strictly vanilla relationship, Declan was like a breath of fresh air.

Or rather, a hot and steamy breeze.

He was my very first Tinder date. And since that night in the pub, things had gone from hot to hotter.

Now he had me tied up like his own personal plaything.

And there was no going back.

The more domineering Declan was, the more I wanted him.

The more I needed him.

The more I needed it.

He’d changed the very makeup of my sexual desires, and I began to fantasise about being a submissive.

But it was my own naughty little secret, and I kept this side of me hidden long after we’d stopped messing around.

I still wanted it. I just couldn’t bring myself to ask for it.

That is until I flew back home for a holiday, and Rob got back in touch.

It had been five years since we’d dated, but every spark was still there, and our virtual flirting took off before I’d even touched down.

Through the mask of a text message, I finally got the confidence I needed, and was soon dropping hints about my new sexual tastes.

It turns out that Rob was on exactly the same page. And just like me, was very new to the game.

But by the time I ended up back at his house, he said he’d brought something for us.

Pulling me towards his room, I held my breath as he threw back his covers to reveal four bed ties.

Two for my hands.

And two for my feet.

Wrapped tightly around the mattress, they were black and secure.

I swallowed hard.

This was more than anything I’d ever experienced before. But was I ready?

Leaning down to kiss me, Rob turned my face towards his as his lips plunged over mine.

My heart raced.

Edging me towards the bed, I let him slowly slip my clothes off before laying me down on his fresh linen sheets.

Taking one tie and then the others, Rob fastened them around my wrists and ankles.

I pulled against the material, just to test them out.

Utterly effective.

I couldn’t even get loose if I tried.

Hovering above me, Rob covered my body with his.

Trailing his lips across my neck, he slowly moved down my chest with agonising speed.

By the time he reached my nipples, I was fiercely pulling against my new restraints, silently pleading for more.

Sucking at them, one at a time, Rob’s expert tongue explored me inch by inch.

I could feel myself getting wetter between my legs.

The moment he reached my pulsating clit, I pulled hard against the ties that bound my feet, desperate to wrap them around him.

But tied down and completely exposed, I lay there helpless and vulnerable.

I couldn’t do anything.

Except feel every sense of pleasure running through my body as Rob eagerly lapped me up.

Feature Image: Getty.