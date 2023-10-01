‘My dad made a comment about my body when I was 16. The impact has lasted decades.'

This post discusses disordered eating.



“Geez Niki, your bum is getting big!”

My dad laughed after he said it, indicating that he meant it not as a cruel statement but a casual aside, wedged in between conversations about school and family.

As a child of divorce, I didn’t grow up with my father, so visits with him were usually few and far between. On this particular occasion, it must have been at least a few years since I’d last seen him, in which time I had inevitably gone through puberty and naturally changed shape.

I remember rolling my eyes when he said it and saying, “Thanks Dad”, as my older sisters scolded him for his tactlessness. It was probably the worst possible thing you could say to an impressionable teen.

The ironic thing was, up until that point, I had honestly never really had any qualms about my body - the size of it, the shape of it, the look of it. I had school friends who had already succumbed to eating disorders and the usual physical torments of being a changing teenage girl, but somehow, I had sailed through to Year 11 without those invasive thoughts filling my head.



Watch: Fat-shaming comment on MasterChef Australia. Post continues after the video.



Video via Youtube.

Turns out, I wasn’t the rare, lucky one who was spared the often lifelong struggle of learning to love your body - I just hadn’t been triggered into hating it yet.

Soon after that ‘big bottom’ quip, I found myself - annoyingly, automatically - fixating on my behind.This was at least 10 years before Kim Kardashian and her curvy sisters made more feminine bodies desirable, and the last thing you wanted anything on your body to be described as was “big”.