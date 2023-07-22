'My affordable body care routine got over a million views on TikTok in 48 hours. Here's why.'

Often skincare routines can be complicated or deliberate because that's what you feel like doing.

But sometimes, the things you do are just banal, and you wouldn't even think of sharing them with friends as it seems so dull.

Well, that was me last week when I shared my regular shower routine with my TikTok community.

This is something my mum taught me that I've done since I was a teenager, so I never even considered it would be of interest to anyone... but boy, was I wrong.

The next thing I knew, I had dermatologists in the US reacting to my video, people yelling at me about how this had changed their skin, estheticians disputing the order of products, other content creators cheering me on, and people telling me they couldn't possibly look after their face and body like this (it's a lot to be fair).

Within 48 hours, the video had received 1.8 million views and had been saved by over 100,000 people.

So what was so attractive to people, and why was it so divisive?

Here's the full low down so you too can do the ultimate body routine if you want to feel like a slippery seal next time you slip into bed.

Firstly, I believe this confused and questioned so many people's pre-conceived ideas because the routine calls for a mixture of water and oil-based products which we are constantly told don't mix, but they do!

Ultimately, this routine is getting you to trap layers of oil and water in your skin to get maximum moisturise AND hydration. That's the key.

But the best thing about this whole routine is it's adaptable to what you feel like doing, what your skin needs and what products you have at home!

As the skincare queen, Hannah English, said herself when she shared the routine on her Instagram, this routine made the usually dull and demanding task of showering fun again. She was excited to try this routine and loved the results.

This routine will help with many body conditions we suffer through, particularly in winter, such as keratosis pilaris, ingrown hairs, razor rash and body acne, which is why so many people were excited and thankful for a way to help with a new simple routine.

So what does the routine entail, and how can you do it at home? Let's get into it.

1. Exfoliate.

Exfoliating two to three times a week is a fantastic way to keep your body looking smoother and brighter.

The routine calls for body exfoliation before you shower on dry skin.

A chemical exfoliant with a BHA and/or AHA acid works very well to remove all the buildup of dead skin cells. However, a physical body scrub or dry brushing can be just as effective.

2. Double cleanse... in reverse.

You might have heard of double cleansing for your face, however, when we do it for our body, we essentially want to reverse the order.

Firstly, we go in with any regular foaming body wash. This simply cleans off your exfoliant and washes away sweat, dirt and sunscreen.

Next, you will rewash your body, however, this time with a cleansing body oil wash such as the Avene XeraCalm A.D Cleansing Oil, ($26.39). These are a fantastic way to replenish all the lipids and moisture stripped away from your skin with the exfoliant and body wash.

They slightly foam up and wash away cleanly under the water, while also moisturising and calming your skin.

3. Moisturise in the shower.

This is where the routine starts to shock people.

While your body is soaking wet in the shower, you will use a body oil and cover your body in it from head to toe.

The Aveeno Daily Moisturising Oil Mist, ($8.99), makes this very easy as it's in a spray bottle. It will begin to sandwich in the water on your body, trapping it into your skin for a silky smooth finish.

Using the oil while you are wet dilutes it, and it instantly melts into your warm skin. This means you're not left with any greasy or oily feel on your body, which is why most people shy away from body oils in the first place.

4. Hop out and dry off.

Using your towel, you can dry your body to around 90 per cent dry – not dripping wet, but not bone dry.

This is the perfect time to get a big giant bottle of hyaluronic acid serum and begin covering your body in it. The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Serum 100ml, ($38), is giant and will last you ages, so it's perfect for this step.

Hyaluronic acid holds water to plump and intensely hydrate the skin. Using it all over your body creates another layer of trapped water in your skin for long-lasting hydration, which is crucial for smooth and glowing skin.

5. Lock it all in.

Lastly, we want to lock in all that moisturise and hydration to ensure your skin stays soft and hydrated for the next 12 hours.

Using a lightweight moisturiser, such as the QV Skincare Ceramides Cream, ($17.99), will help you not feel heavy or sticky once you get dressed.

Mix a small amount of it with a few drops of the body oil you used in the shower and apply the concoction all over your body. The combination of moisturiser and oil will prevent dry, cracked legs from appearing and ensure everything is locked in and smooth all day or night.

And that's it!

For best results, you can try this routine two to three times a week; however, each time you shower, you can pick your favourite parts of the routine to get longer-lasting results each time.

You're now ready to get dressed and take on the world with the best skin of your life.

Amelia Gartner is a freelance beauty writer, skincare consultant and CEO of Vela Days skincare company. She's also a busy mum with two wonderful children who resides in Sydney. For more from Amelia, you can follow her on TikTok and Instagram.

Feature Image: TikTok @ameliagartner.