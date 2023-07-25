AJLT's Bobby Lee was 'high and drunk' on set with SJP. It was the best thing to happen.

Bobby Lee stars as Carrie's podcast co-host, Jackie Nee, in HBO Max's Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That.

The role has not only been a game-changer for his career but his health too.

Lee recently appeared on Rachel Bilson's podcast, Broad Ideas, and spoke about a day on-set that made him rethink his habits.

"When I was using – this is the most horrifying thing – I was in Hawaii and I was blackout drunk and my agent calls and said, 'They need you in New York,'" the 51-year-old comedian said.

"[My agent says] they had to switch things around, so they need you tomorrow."

Lee was due to film a scene with Sarah Jessica Parker.

While flying back to New York, Lee took "600 mg of THC and got sh*tfaced. I was in a blackout when I landed."

He assumed he would then go to his hotel, instead, he was taken to the And Just Like That set.

"My face just became drenched with sweat," he recalled.

"I remember going there, being so high and drunk, and when I was reading the script, I couldn’t even understand what the f**k it was even saying.

"And it was the most difficult scene, too. I had to cross a street with [Parker] and it’s in the middle of New York."

He admitted that: "I couldn’t even say the f**king first line. It was a nightmare. I remember saying to myself, 'This is never going to happen again.'"

It was at that moment, he decided to go sober. It's now been a year and a half.

