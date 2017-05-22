Two tiny sisters are proving BMX riding isn't just for the boys.

Sarah is a nine-year-old girl with an obsession. She loves BMX riding.

She was just six-and-a-half when her dad took her down to the skatepark for the first time and now she regularly competes against boys two and three years older than her.

Not wanting to be left behind, her little sister, Sophie, seven, is just as keen and both ride for at least half an hour every day.

“It’s really fun just going to heaps of different skate parks and learning all the tricks,” Sophie says.

“We can just have fun together learning new things,” her older sister agrees.

“You’re never too good, you can always just keep getting better.”

If you know a little girl with a passion for sport just like Sarah and Sophie, we have just the thing for you.

Along with the AFL Women’s, Mamamia is proudly introducing Sport. My Way – a four-part video series that celebrates young women and girls who are doing amazing things in sport. You can check out part one here.

