Content warning: the following post contains graphic details of child sexual abuse, which some readers may find distressing.

A Victorian man has allegedly ‘forced young girls to perform sex acts on animals and family members’ and filmed it in a horrific child porn operation.

The Age reports the man is well-known among the Echuca’s BMX scene and faces more than 200 sex offence charges against 24 children, according to court documents.

Fabian Roy Meharry, 27, allegedly used carriage services to procure girls for sexual activity between September 2011 and August last year.

Among the 201 charges are four counts of rape, 23 counts of sexual penetration of a child under 16, and 20 charges of manufacturing child pornography.

He also faces dozens of charges of compelling children to perform sex acts on themselves.

According to charge sheets released by Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday, Mr Meharry allegedly had two girls separately perform sex acts on a dog, and, at a different time, compelled siblings to perform sex acts on each other.

He maintained several websites and built social networking apps for BMX riders. He allegedly used his personal web presence, including on Instagram and YouTube, to contact teenage girls.

On Friday he was remanded in custody to return to court on September 16.